Timothée Chalamet’s mom spills as to what she really thinks of Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner‘s romance has been going strong for nearly two years. While they haven’t officially confirmed they’re an item, the pair have been spotted getting cozy at various high-profile events, including the Golden Globes, Indian Wells Open, and Coachella.
Though they keep their relationship pretty private, fans occasionally catch glimpses of their sweet moments together. As things heat up between the two stars, many wonder what their families think about the relationship. Thanks to a recent feature in New York Magazine’s Curbed, we now know his mother’s perspective.Embed from Getty Images
Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, works as a real estate agent in New York City. During her chat with the property-focused publication, she briefly mentioned that she thinks Jenner is “lovely” and added, “She’s very nice to me.”
A source told People that the Kardashian-Jenner family is equally thrilled about the pairing. “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the source revealed to People.Embed from Getty Images
Even though Chalamet has reached Oscar-nominated status, he’s still just her kid, and Flender treats him accordingly. After winning the SAG Award for Best Actor for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, he shared his mom’s reaction with Extra.
“She said, ‘Don’t forget to fold your laundry,’ and I was like, ‘Really? This moment? Really? This moment I just won this award, and I’m 29 years old and you’re chastising me still,'” the actor recounted during the interview. “She might have won me this. I grew up in an actors’ building in New York, so I know she really pushed everyone she knew to hit that vote button.”
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $46.78 on the nutribullet PRO Single Serve Blender (900W) in matte lavender! Optimized 900-Watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades blend the toughest whole foods into nutritious shakes, smoothies, and nut butters. [Best Buy]
- Save $120 on the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum! A 2-in-1 Powered Lift-Away® upright vacuum with a detachable canister for portable cleaning. With the touch of a button, Powered Lift-Away® technology allows you to lift the canister away and deep-clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. [Target]
- Save $30 on the Ninja™ CREAMi™ Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs, with 2 Pints Included! Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. [Walmart]
- Save $100 on the KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia! This KitchenAid Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch. And, it features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. [Target]
- Save up to 50% on a Nectar mattress. The Nectar Spring Into Savings Sale is here, with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on their popular memory foam mattresses and sleep bundles. [Nectar]
- Save $500 on the Samsung – 55” Class LS03D The Frame Series QLED 4K with Anti-Reflection and Slim Fit Wall Mount Included (2024). [Best Buy]
- Save $50 with code! Theragun Prime is a powerful, easy-to-use massage gun in a simple design for effective pain relief. Whether you’re recovering from the daily grind or fueling your active lifestyle, its deep, targeted massage helps your body feel its best. [Therabody]
- Save 5% on the Bombas Men’s Gripper Ankle Sock 4-Pack. [Bombas]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.