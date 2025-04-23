Celebrity

Timothée Chalamet’s mom spills as to what she really thinks of Kylie Jenner

Miu von Furstenberg
Timothée Chalamet 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner‘s romance has been going strong for nearly two years. While they haven’t officially confirmed they’re an item, the pair have been spotted getting cozy at various high-profile events, including the Golden Globes, Indian Wells Open, and Coachella.

Though they keep their relationship pretty private, fans occasionally catch glimpses of their sweet moments together. As things heat up between the two stars, many wonder what their families think about the relationship. Thanks to a recent feature in New York Magazine’s Curbed, we now know his mother’s perspective.

Chalamet’s mother, Nicole Flender, works as a real estate agent in New York City. During her chat with the property-focused publication, she briefly mentioned that she thinks Jenner is “lovely” and added, “She’s very nice to me.”

A source told People that the Kardashian-Jenner family is equally thrilled about the pairing. “Her family loves that she’s dating him. They have seen such positive changes in Kylie. She’s the happiest,” the source revealed to People.

Even though Chalamet has reached Oscar-nominated status, he’s still just her kid, and Flender treats him accordingly. After winning the SAG Award for Best Actor for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown, he shared his mom’s reaction with Extra.

“She said, ‘Don’t forget to fold your laundry,’ and I was like, ‘Really? This moment? Really? This moment I just won this award, and I’m 29 years old and you’re chastising me still,'” the actor recounted during the interview. “She might have won me this. I grew up in an actors’ building in New York, so I know she really pushed everyone she knew to hit that vote button.”

