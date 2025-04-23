Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pascal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Guaynaa, Miley Cyrus, and more

Celebrity

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Celebrities attend the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England Featuring: Pedro Pascal Where: London, United Kingdom When: 22 Apr 2025 Credit: Cover Images

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Tom Francis at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Darren Criss at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Denzel Washington at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Nicole Scherzinger at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Conrad Ricamora at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Michael Urie at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Ben Affleck leaves his midtown hotel in New York City on April 22, 2025.

Ben Affleck In New York
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on April 22, 2025.

Miley Cyrus Leaves Her Hotel In New York
PHOTO Credit: INSTARimages

Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa visits the Empire State Building to celebrate his third solo album ‘Cumbia y Amor’ on April 21, 2025.

Guaynaa Visits The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: Niyi Fote/Niyi Fote/TheNews2/Cover Images

Sims Liu attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

David Harbour attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Yungblood attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

David Harbour attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Florence Pugh attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

Pedro Pascal attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’
Photo Credit: Cover Images

