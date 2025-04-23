Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pascal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Guaynaa, Miley Cyrus, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Tom Francis at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Darren Criss at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Denzel Washington at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Nicole Scherzinger at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Conrad Ricamora at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Michael Urie at the 2025 Entertainment Community Fund Gala at Marriott Marquis in New York City on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Ben Affleck leaves his midtown hotel in New York City on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Miley Cyrus was spotted leaving her hotel in New York City on April 22, 2025.

PHOTO Credit: INSTARimages

Puerto Rican singer Guaynaa visits the Empire State Building to celebrate his third solo album ‘Cumbia y Amor’ on April 21, 2025.

Photo Credit: Niyi Fote/Niyi Fote/TheNews2/Cover Images

Sims Liu attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

David Harbour attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Yungblood attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Florence Pugh attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images

Pedro Pascal attends the European Premiere of ‘Thunderbolts’ at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, England on April 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Cover Images