Heartstopper will be getting a movie, instead of a fourth season

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Netflix has announced that Heartstopper will conclude with a feature film finale, rather than with a fourth season. [TV Line]
Prince William & Kate went to church on Easter Sunday with the Middletons. [Celebitchy]
Someone, please, get Kanye West some mental health help. He just revealed via X that he had a past incestuous relationship with a cousin. [E! Online]
Britney Spears is REALLY loving this French Toast. [omg blog]
Why, yes, Megyn Kelly will kick a dead Pope. [Pajiba]
The widow Longoria returns. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are married! [Reality Tea]
Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore are still fantasizing about a Big Lebowski sequel. [The AV Club]
How does an actual conclave work? What happens now after Pope Francis‘ death? [E! Online]
Harry Styles surprises a run club by joining them for a session while wearing jeans. [People]
A Biden family Easter photo sent the Internet into thirst overdrive. [Bored Panda]
FYI, Marjorie Taylor Greene is thrilled that Pope Francis is dead. [People]
Love is not dead! Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has married a fellow inmate in prison. [Us Weekly]
BBC’s UK Celebrity Traitors cast has just been announced and it’s even better than we could have hoped for, with the confirmed line-up (including Jonathon Ross, Charlotte Church, Tom Daley and Paloma Faith) setting us up rather nicely for a compelling new season of twists and turns. [Attitude]
TWITTER NIBBLE
Ben Stiller calls out Variety for downplaying Sinners‘ amazing box office opening.
INSTAGRAM NIBBLE
Matt Bomer participates in the 2025 Ice Bucket Challenge.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $46.78 on the nutribullet PRO Single Serve Blender (900W) in matte lavender! Optimized 900-Watt motor and refined nutrient extraction blades blend the toughest whole foods into nutritious shakes, smoothies, and nut butters. [Best Buy]
- Save $120 on the Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum! A 2-in-1 Powered Lift-Away® upright vacuum with a detachable canister for portable cleaning. With the touch of a button, Powered Lift-Away® technology allows you to lift the canister away and deep-clean hard-to-reach areas while still delivering power to keep the brushroll spinning. [Target]
- Save $30 on the Ninja™ CREAMi™ Ice Cream Maker, 5 One-Touch Programs, with 2 Pints Included! Turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more. [Walmart]
- Save $100 on the KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia! This KitchenAid Artisan® Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch. And, it features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. [Target]
- Save up to 50% on a Nectar mattress. The Nectar Spring Into Savings Sale is here, with some of the deepest discounts we’ve seen on their popular memory foam mattresses and sleep bundles. [Nectar]
- Save $500 on the Samsung – 55” Class LS03D The Frame Series QLED 4K with Anti-Reflection and Slim Fit Wall Mount Included (2024). [Best Buy]
- Save $50 with code! Theragun Prime is a powerful, easy-to-use massage gun in a simple design for effective pain relief. Whether you’re recovering from the daily grind or fueling your active lifestyle, its deep, targeted massage helps your body feel its best. [Therabody]
- Save 5% on the Bombas Men’s Gripper Ankle Sock 4-Pack. [Bombas]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.