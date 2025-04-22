Heartstopper will be getting a movie, instead of a fourth season

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.

Netflix has announced that Heartstopper will conclude with a feature film finale, rather than with a fourth season. [TV Line]

Prince William & Kate went to church on Easter Sunday with the Middletons. [Celebitchy]

Someone, please, get Kanye West some mental health help. He just revealed via X that he had a past incestuous relationship with a cousin. [E! Online]

Britney Spears is REALLY loving this French Toast. [omg blog]

Why, yes, Megyn Kelly will kick a dead Pope. [Pajiba]

The widow Longoria returns. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are married! [Reality Tea]

Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore are still fantasizing about a Big Lebowski sequel. [The AV Club]

How does an actual conclave work? What happens now after Pope Francis‘ death? [E! Online]

Harry Styles surprises a run club by joining them for a session while wearing jeans. [People]

A Biden family Easter photo sent the Internet into thirst overdrive. [Bored Panda]

FYI, Marjorie Taylor Greene is thrilled that Pope Francis is dead. [People]

Love is not dead! Tiger King‘s Joe Exotic has married a fellow inmate in prison. [Us Weekly]

BBC’s UK Celebrity Traitors cast has just been announced and it’s even better than we could have hoped for, with the confirmed line-up (including Jonathon Ross, Charlotte Church, Tom Daley and Paloma Faith) setting us up rather nicely for a compelling new season of twists and turns. [Attitude]

TWITTER NIBBLE

Ben Stiller calls out Variety for downplaying Sinners‘ amazing box office opening.

In what universe does a 60 million dollar opening for an original studio movie warrant this headline? https://t.co/rkFQxQNwMp — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 21, 2025

INSTAGRAM NIBBLE

Matt Bomer participates in the 2025 Ice Bucket Challenge.