Celeb Snaps: Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Homer Gere, and more

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Arrivals for the New York Broadway opening night of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' Featuring: Jamie Campbell Bower Where: New York, New York, United States When: 22 Apr 2025 Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Miley Cyrus was spotted out in New York City on April 23, 2025.

Miley Cyrus Sighting in New York City
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Stassi Schroeder visits the Empire State Building in Celebration of the Season Two Premiere of Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ in New York City on April 22, 2025.

Stassi Schroeder Visits The Empire State Building
Photo Credit: Niyi Fote/TheNews2/Cover Images

It’s Flav O’Clock! Flavor Flav shows off his custom Raising Cane’s clock necklace during “shift” in Las Vegas leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” Campaign Launch. Hypno Flavor.

Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pascal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Guaynaa, Miley Cyrus, and more
Celeb Snaps: Carlos Alcaraz, Simone Biles, Joe Locke, Sarah Jessica Parker, and more
Trace Cyrus is accusing Katy Perry of copying his sister Miley Cyrus’ career
Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works "Shift" at Raising Cane's Las Vegas Ahead of Cane's New "Flavor Fast" Campaign
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

From Hype Man to Fry Man! Flavor Flav performs for fans during Raising Cane’s “shift” in Las Vegas leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” Campaign Launch.

Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works "Shift" at Raising Cane's Las Vegas Ahead of Cane's New "Flavor Fast" Campaign
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Flavor Flav presents a custom Raising Cane’s clock necklace to Gold Medalist and Women’s Sports Foundation representative and 31-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long during “Shift” in Las Vegas leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” campaign launch. 

Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works "Shift" at Raising Cane's Las Vegas Ahead of Cane's New "Flavor Fast" Campaign
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Flavor Flav clocks in serving fans box combos during “shift” at Raising Cane’s Las Vegas, leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” campaign launch.

Pop Culture Icon Flavor Flav Works "Shift" at Raising Cane's Las Vegas Ahead of Cane's New "Flavor Fast" Campaign
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images Courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.

Madrid series premiere of 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'
Photo Credit: DyD Fotografos/Future Image/Cover Images

Óscar Casas at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.

Madrid series premiere of 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'
Photo Credit: DyD Fotografos/Future Image/Cover Images

Miguel Ángel Silvestre at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.

Madrid series premiere of 'Carlos Alcaraz: My Way'
Photo Credit: DyD Fotografos/Future Image/Cover Images

Jason Biggs at City Harvest presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025.

City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Richard Gere at City Harvest presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025.

City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Homer Gere at City Harvest presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025.

City Harvest Presents The 2025 Gala: Carnaval
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Christopher Meloni at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

T.R. Knight at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Alan Cumming at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Noah Schnapp at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Jamie Campbell Bower at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow'
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

