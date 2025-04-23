Celeb Snaps: Jamie Campbell Bower, Noah Schnapp, Miguel Ángel Silvestre, Homer Gere, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Miley Cyrus was spotted out in New York City on April 23, 2025.
Stassi Schroeder visits the Empire State Building in Celebration of the Season Two Premiere of Hulu’s ‘Vanderpump Villa’ in New York City on April 22, 2025.
It’s Flav O’Clock! Flavor Flav shows off his custom Raising Cane’s clock necklace during “shift” in Las Vegas leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” Campaign Launch. Hypno Flavor.
From Hype Man to Fry Man! Flavor Flav performs for fans during Raising Cane’s “shift” in Las Vegas leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” Campaign Launch.
Flavor Flav presents a custom Raising Cane’s clock necklace to Gold Medalist and Women’s Sports Foundation representative and 31-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long during “Shift” in Las Vegas leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” campaign launch.
Flavor Flav clocks in serving fans box combos during “shift” at Raising Cane’s Las Vegas, leading into nationwide “Flavor Fast” campaign launch.
Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.
Óscar Casas at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.
Miguel Ángel Silvestre at the Madrid premiere of Carlos Alcaraz’s Netflix documentary series ‘Carlos Alcaraz: My Way’ on April 22, 2025.
Jason Biggs at City Harvest presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025.
Richard Gere at City Harvest presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025.
Homer Gere at City Harvest presents the 2025 Gala: Carnaval at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 22, 2025.
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.
Christopher Meloni at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.
T.R. Knight at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.
Alan Cumming at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.
Noah Schnapp at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.
Jamie Campbell Bower at the New York Broadway opening night of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ on April 22, 2025.
