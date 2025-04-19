Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes snapped his jaw in half, lost consciousness in a ‘terrible accident’

Aussie pop icon Darren Hayes has opened up about a series of shocking health scares following a devastating family loss, though there’s a silver lining to his story.

The former Savage Garden frontman took to Instagram to share some startling images – including photos of his face and an X-ray – alongside a detailed explanation about his upcoming absence from the public eye.

The singer revealed that in March, just two months after losing his mother, he experienced a “terrible accident” that resulted in him losing consciousness and falling three times after getting out of bed.

“The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered,” he shared.

The 52-year-old expressed his gratitude for being discovered and rushed to Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California, noting that “I could have died if I landed in a different position.”

Medical professionals inserted a titanium brace into Hayes’ mouth to reconnect his jaw bones, and his jaw was subsequently wired shut during the recovery process.

In the month since his surgery, Hayes has been collaborating with both a cardiologist and oral surgeon to determine the root cause of his fainting episodes, with initial tests showing his heart, arteries, and brain are functioning normally.

His recovery journey isn’t over yet – he still needs to undergo rehabilitation to restore jaw function and replace his damaged teeth.

“I just wanted my fans to know why I’ll be out of action for quite some time,” he explained.

“I love you folks. I’m so grateful to be alive and every day I’m getting stronger.

“I’m so grateful to my loved ones for coming to my rescue and to the doctors and nurses who have treated me with such care.

“After surviving a brutal divorce, losing my Mother, finding out my father died and then this I have had moments of deep sadness. But I am a survivor and I’ll come back strong.”

Later, Hayes shared a more uplifting update to his story.

“It’s not all bad news,” he revealed before sharing, “The kindest, most generous and loving man came into my life almost two years ago, like a miracle.”

The Insatiable hitmaker shared this news alongside an AI-generated image showing the couple as Muppets.

“While I want to protect our private universe for as long as we can here’s a hilarious Muppet picture of us. Thank you Heriberto for loving me and taking such care of me during some of the most challenging times in my life. I loved you the first time ever I saw your face.”

The health crisis follows a series of personal challenges for Hayes, including the loss of his beloved mother in January and the finalization of his divorce from husband Richard Cullen in late 2024 after 17 years together.