I am finding myself returning to “the classics” when creating my playlists for my commute into the office. Pop gems of years past are creeping their way back into my present.

Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes wrote one helluva earworm with Enjoy “Truly, Madly, Deeply.” Per Stereogum:

Hayes started writing a song about his wife. At first, he called the track “Magical Kisses,” a truly terrible title. For a while, the song didn’t have a chorus, but then Hayes came up with a bit about wanting to stand with you in the mountain, to bathe with you in the sea, to lay like this forever until the sky falls down on… he? (You can’t really change that chorus to the third person without fucking up the rhyme scheme.) Hayes also gave the song a new title. He named it after Truly, Madly, Deeply, an Anthony Minghella film from 1990 where Juliet Stevenson keeps up her relationship with Alan Rickman even after Rickman dies and becomes a ghost.

The song spent a few weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 but remained on the chart for a full year. The song also ended Elton John’s number one run of “Candle in the Wind.”

Full of hooks, “Truly, Madly, Deeply” has endured the test of time.

On October 7th Darren Hayes is releasing a new album, Homosexual, which will be followed by a tour in Australia.

Enjoy “Truly, Madly, Deeply” by Savage Garden

