Lea Michele admits to having an ‘edge’ to her personality

Lea Michele has “an edge to [her]” personality.

The 36-year-old actress admits that her “perfectionist” mentality may have previously had a negative impact.

Lea – who is best known for playing Rachel Berry in the hit TV series ‘Glee’ – said: “I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blindspots.”

Lea was previously accused by her former ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware of tormenting her with “traumatic microaggressions”.

The actress subsequently apologised for her past behaviour, and she now insists that her attitude has changed.

She told The New York Times newspaper: “I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader. It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not.

“And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me.”

Samantha slammed Lea on social media in 2020, after the actress expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response to Lea’s comments, Samantha wrote on Twitter: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET. I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD “‘S*** IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD… (sic).”

Lea subsequently issued an apology, although she admitted she couldn’t specifically remember making hurtful remarks towards her co-star.

The actress said in a statement: “What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face.”