Celeb Snaps: Meryl Streep, Justin Bieber, Luke Macfarlane, Jessica Simpson, and more

Plus pics of Jamie Foxx, Casey Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Sofia Carson, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Hynes, Jacob Tremblay, Elijah Wood, Mark Wahlberg, Kendall Jenner, & more!

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Filming On The Set Of 'The Devil Wears Prada' In New York City
Filming of 'The Devil Wears Prada' in Manhattan Featuring: Meryl Streep Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 25 Jul 2025 Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on the Mexico purple carpet premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at Toreo Parque Central on July 24, 2025.

Mexico Premiere Of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Jamie Foxx and Casey Affleck attend the Second edition of The Summer Gala by Gala One at the prestigious Golf-Club Saint-Tropez, South of France on July 24, 2025. This year’s Gala is hosted by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, with a live performance by Rita Ora.

Summer Gala by Gala One Held In Saint-Tropez
Photo Credit: Laurent Coust/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo launches the auction of a rare I.W. Harper 34 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey via Sotheby’s, with proceeds benefiting Native Son’s mission of empowering Black gay and queer men with visibility, community, and leadership opportunities.

Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen is now shredded. Thank you Marvel!
Instahottie 07242025
Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro
Colman Domingo
Photo Credit: Sekou Luke

Mark Wahlberg is seen out and about in Los Angeles on July 23, 2025.

Mark Wahlberg out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the Berlin premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on July 24, 2025.

Berlin premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Photo Credit: Dan Herrick/Future Image/Cover Images

Tyler Hynes at 2025 Comic-Con International – Hallmark HallStars at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 24, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - Hallmark HallStars Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kendall Jenner and country star Chris Stapleton toast to National Tequila Day by shaking up classic whiskey cocktails with 818 Tequila and Traveller Whiskey at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. Celebrate with the limited-edition Calabasas Cowboy Cocktail Kit, available at VistaWineSpirits.com/818calabasascowboy/ starting July 24, while supplies last.

Kendall Jenner and country star Chris Stapleton
Photo courtesy of Andy Barron for 818 Tequila & Traveller Whiskey

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘My Oxford Year’ at the Netflix Tudum Theatre on July 24, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Hailey Bieber, Logan Lerman, and more
UK premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Have Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson fallen madly in love?
Los Angeles premiere of 'My Oxford Year'
Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz at 2025 Comic-Con International – ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 2 event on July 24, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'Twisted Metal' Season 2 Photocall
Photo Credit: Tony Forte/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer were spotted as the couple stepped out in style in New York City on July 24th.

J Balvin & Valentina Ferrer
Photo Credit: TheStewartofNY

Snoop Dogg Works Surprise "Shift" at Raising Cane's in Vegas Ahead of National Chicken Finger Day on July 27
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images courtesy of Raising Cane’s

‘Burlesque: The Musical’ World Premiere - Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, and more
Wendy Williams Arrives At A New York City Deli On A Mobility Scooter To Celebrate Her 61st Birthday With Friends
Celeb Snaps: Wendy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more
Elijah Wood at the Premiere of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Digital Gym Cinema on July 24, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'The Toxic Avenger' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Jacob Tremblay at the Premiere of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Digital Gym Cinema on July 24, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - 'The Toxic Avenger' Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

DANNA and Guillermo raise a toast to ‘A Summer of Don Julio’ backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, celebrating her debut performance of “Khe Calor” and the vibrant spirit of Mexican culture.

DANNA and Guillermo
Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Former Bachelor star Matt James attends the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Matt James
Photo courtes of New York Mets
Matt James
Photo Courtesy of New York Mets

Jessica Simpson leaves The Hotel Chelsea in New York City on July 24, 2025.

MMM 07212025
Male Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and more
Federico Debernardi
Federico Debernardi, Pierson Fode, Ashley Parker Angel, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps
Jessica Simpson leaves The Hotel Chelsea in New York City
Photo Credit: TTN/Two Point O Media/Cover Images

Luke Macfarlane at 2025 Comic-Con International – Hallmark HallStars at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 24, 2025.

2025 Comic-Con International - Hallmark HallStars Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Justin Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles on July 23, 2025.

Justin Bieber out in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Meryl Streep filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ In New York City on July 25, 2025.

Filming On The Set Of 'The Devil Wears Prada' In New York City
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Previous Article Dulcé Sloan Dulcé Sloan promises laughs on the Horizon
READ MORE

