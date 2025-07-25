Celeb Snaps: Meryl Streep, Justin Bieber, Luke Macfarlane, Jessica Simpson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on the Mexico purple carpet premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at Toreo Parque Central on July 24, 2025.
Jamie Foxx and Casey Affleck attend the Second edition of The Summer Gala by Gala One at the prestigious Golf-Club Saint-Tropez, South of France on July 24, 2025. This year’s Gala is hosted by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, with a live performance by Rita Ora.
Colman Domingo launches the auction of a rare I.W. Harper 34 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey via Sotheby’s, with proceeds benefiting Native Son’s mission of empowering Black gay and queer men with visibility, community, and leadership opportunities.
Mark Wahlberg is seen out and about in Los Angeles on July 23, 2025.
Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the Berlin premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on July 24, 2025.
Tyler Hynes at 2025 Comic-Con International – Hallmark HallStars at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 24, 2025.
Kendall Jenner and country star Chris Stapleton toast to National Tequila Day by shaking up classic whiskey cocktails with 818 Tequila and Traveller Whiskey at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. Celebrate with the limited-edition Calabasas Cowboy Cocktail Kit, available at VistaWineSpirits.com/818calabasascowboy/ starting July 24, while supplies last.
Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘My Oxford Year’ at the Netflix Tudum Theatre on July 24, 2025.
Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz at 2025 Comic-Con International – ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 2 event on July 24, 2025.
J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer were spotted as the couple stepped out in style in New York City on July 24th.
Elijah Wood at the Premiere of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Digital Gym Cinema on July 24, 2025.
Jacob Tremblay at the Premiere of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Digital Gym Cinema on July 24, 2025.
DANNA and Guillermo raise a toast to ‘A Summer of Don Julio’ backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, celebrating her debut performance of “Khe Calor” and the vibrant spirit of Mexican culture.
Former Bachelor star Matt James attends the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Angels.
Jessica Simpson leaves The Hotel Chelsea in New York City on July 24, 2025.
Luke Macfarlane at 2025 Comic-Con International – Hallmark HallStars at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 24, 2025.
Justin Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles on July 23, 2025.
Meryl Streep filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ In New York City on July 25, 2025.
