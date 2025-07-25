Celeb Snaps: Meryl Streep, Justin Bieber, Luke Macfarlane, Jessica Simpson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on the Mexico purple carpet premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at Toreo Parque Central on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Carlos Tischler/EyePix/INSTARimages

Jamie Foxx and Casey Affleck attend the Second edition of The Summer Gala by Gala One at the prestigious Golf-Club Saint-Tropez, South of France on July 24, 2025. This year’s Gala is hosted by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx, with a live performance by Rita Ora.

Photo Credit: Laurent Coust/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Colman Domingo launches the auction of a rare I.W. Harper 34 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey via Sotheby’s, with proceeds benefiting Native Son’s mission of empowering Black gay and queer men with visibility, community, and leadership opportunities.

Photo Credit: Sekou Luke

Mark Wahlberg is seen out and about in Los Angeles on July 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson at the Berlin premiere of ‘The Naked Gun’ at the UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dan Herrick/Future Image/Cover Images

Tyler Hynes at 2025 Comic-Con International – Hallmark HallStars at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Kendall Jenner and country star Chris Stapleton toast to National Tequila Day by shaking up classic whiskey cocktails with 818 Tequila and Traveller Whiskey at Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles. Celebrate with the limited-edition Calabasas Cowboy Cocktail Kit, available at VistaWineSpirits.com/818calabasascowboy/ starting July 24, while supplies last.

Photo courtesy of Andy Barron for 818 Tequila & Traveller Whiskey

Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘My Oxford Year’ at the Netflix Tudum Theatre on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz at 2025 Comic-Con International – ‘Twisted Metal’ Season 2 event on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Tony Forte/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer were spotted as the couple stepped out in style in New York City on July 24th.

Photo Credit: TheStewartofNY

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images courtesy of Raising Cane’s

Elijah Wood at the Premiere of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Digital Gym Cinema on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Jacob Tremblay at the Premiere of ‘The Toxic Avenger’ at San Diego Comic-Con International 2025 at the Digital Gym Cinema on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

DANNA and Guillermo raise a toast to ‘A Summer of Don Julio’ backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, celebrating her debut performance of “Khe Calor” and the vibrant spirit of Mexican culture.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Former Bachelor star Matt James attends the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Photo courtes of New York Mets

Photo Courtesy of New York Mets

Jessica Simpson leaves The Hotel Chelsea in New York City on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: TTN/Two Point O Media/Cover Images

Luke Macfarlane at 2025 Comic-Con International – Hallmark HallStars at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel on July 24, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Justin Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles on July 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Meryl Streep filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ In New York City on July 25, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today