Gwyneth Paltrow hired by Astronomer as new ‘spokesperson’ after kiss cam scandal

In a rom-com worthy plot twist, data company Astronomer is turning lemons into lemonade by bringing on Gwyneth Paltrow as their “temporary spokesperson” to handle questions after that viral “kiss cam” drama.

The tech company made headlines when internet detectives identified their CEO and chief people officer as the mystery couple who got caught in an awkward embrace before hiding their faces on a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay show on July 16, 2025. Both have since peace’d out of their jobs.

Paltrow (who, fun fact, used to be married to Coldplay’s Chris Martin) popped up in a TV-style spot on Astronomer’s social media Friday (July 25, 2025) to do some damage control.

“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days, and they wanted me to answer the most common ones,” said Paltrow, keeping it professional despite her Coldplay connection.

Screenshot via X

When someone started a question with “OMG!” Paltrow cut them off to declare, “Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow.”

“We’ve been thrilled so many people have a newfound interest in data workflow automation,” she added with perfect corporate zen.

She interrupted another question about their social media team to plug an Astronomer conference in September. Smooth move.

Paltrow wrapped it up, saying, “We will now be returning to what we do best — delivering game-changing results for our customers.”

CEO Andy Byron bounced on July 19, with Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot following suit Thursday, according to company statements.

Their super suspicious body language after getting caught on camera led Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Astronomer said they were investigating, noting “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

The company confirmed Thursday that Cabot was indeed the mystery woman. Neither she nor Byron has commented on the situation.

Astronomer, based in New York, helps companies level up their products using AI magic.

