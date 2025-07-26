Chappell Roan to donate $1 per ticket to trans youth charities on fall tour

Queer pop sensation Chappell Roan is thrilling fans with an exciting announcement of her upcoming tour, where she’s making a heartwarming commitment to support trans organizations through ticket sales.

The Grammy-winning artist behind the infectious hit “Pink Pony Club” revealed on Thursday, July 24, that she’ll be treating fans to a series of intimate “pop-up” shows across three U.S. cities this fall. Her highly anticipated Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things tour kicks off with four spectacular nights at New York’s iconic Forest Hills Stadium from September 20–24.

Chappell Roan wearing Y/Project arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The magic continues with two enchanting evenings at Kansas City, Missouri’s Museum and Memorial Park on October 3–4. The tour reaches its grand finale with two unforgettable shows at Pasadena, California’s Brookside at the Rose Bowl on October 10–11.

“I love these three cities so much + wanted the chance to do something special before going away to write the next album,” Roan wrote in a Thursday Instagram post announcing the tour. She added that $1 from every ticket purchased for the eight U.S. shows would go to local organizations that support and provide resources for trans youth.

Chappell Roan at the premiere of Netflix’s Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour at NYA EAST Los Angeles on Oct. 25, 2024.

In an amazing move to keep concerts accessible and fair, Roan and her team have crafted a brilliant strategy for affordable tickets and anti-scalping measures. They’ve partnered with Cash App to offer an incredible 15% cash back on tickets purchased using the Cash App Visa debit card. Additionally, they’re working with Fair AXS where fans can register to buy tickets by Sunday, July 27. This fantastic system aims to block bots and scalpers, ensuring real fans get first dibs when tickets drop between August 5–7.

Since dropping her stellar debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, in 2023, Roan has been on an incredible creative streak. Her breakthrough 2024 single, “Good Luck, Babe!” which she describes as “the first song of the next chapter” of her career, earned her three Grammy nominations and clinched her the Best New Artist award.

March saw the release of her captivating track “The Giver,” and fans are buzzing about her upcoming song “The Subway.” Roan gave audiences a sneak peek of this track during her electrifying performance at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City last summer. Earlier this week, excitement peaked when a fan account shared what appeared to be a glimpse from the song’s music video.

Chicago, Illinois, United States – August 1st, 2024: Singer Chappell Roan performs on the first day of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

During a powerful red-carpet interview at the Grammy Awards in early February, Roan addressed transgender rights in the U.S. during the current presidential administration’s first month.

“It’s brutal right now,” Roan said, “but trans people have always existed, and they will forever exist, and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away, and that has to be protected more than anything.”

“Trans girls have been such an incredible inspiration for my music journey,” she shared enthusiastically. “I want every trans person to know that pop music celebrates you and cherishes you. I’m committed to being your advocate and ally in every possible way.”

