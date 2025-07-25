Dulcé Sloan promises laughs on the Horizon

From her early days lighting up the stage at Atlanta’s Laughing Skull Lounge to making millions laugh as a correspondent on The Daily Show, Dulcé Sloan has always brought her fearless wit and radiant presence wherever she goes. Now, the comedian, writer, and actress is embarking on a new tour, which she kicked off at Atlanta’s legendary Laughing Skull Lounge, where it all began.

Dulcé spent much of her childhood in Atlanta and started her performing career in acting and musical theater, and comedy was not even a part of her plan. A chance encounter with comedian Big Kenney at the Funny Farm comedy club led to her becoming a regular fixture in Atlanta’s comedy scene. Her career skyrocketed in 2015 with a breakout appearance at Montreal’s Just for Laughs and a win at StandUp NBC, eventually earning her spots on Conan, The Steve Harvey Show, and her own Comedy Central special, which The New York Times named one of the best of 2019.

A regular panelist and guest host of NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, Dulcé has appeared multiple times on CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper. She’s also been on the big screen in the indie comedy Chick Fight and wrote the book Hello Friends: Stories of Dating, Destiny, and Day Jobs.

Dulcé ended a highly successful seven-year run on The Daily Show earlier this year and voices the character of Honeybee on the animated FOX series The Great North. She received a 2024 GLAAD Award Nomination for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for her insightful interview with RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 champion Sasha Colby.

Having already accomplished so much in other areas, Dulcé is returning to her stand-up roots and taking a new hour on the road. The 2025 Horizon Tour, which she says is her “most personal hour,” tells the tale of moving her family to LA from Atlanta and the issues that arise when a grown woman has to navigate the turbulent seas of dating while living under the same roof as her mother. She debuted the show during a three-night stand at Atlanta’s Laughing Skull Lounge.

Get tickets for Dulcé Sloan's Horizon Tour here.

