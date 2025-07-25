Denise Welch, Matty Healy’s mom is ‘glad’ she’s not Taylor Swift’s mother-in-law

In a juicy moment on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Matty Healy‘s mom, English actor and TV personality Denise Welch, spilled some piping hot tea about her son’s whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift.

Drama king Andy Cohen, doing what he does best, asked Welch about her thoughts on Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which features several tracks about her time with Healy (and all the media chaos that came with it). Welch started off diplomatically with “Obviously, on pain of death, can I talk about that episode?” before dropping this bombshell: “But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost.”

Matty Healy performs during Leeds Festival – Day 4 on August 27, 2023. Photo Credit: Graham Finney/Cover Images

Quick grammar check: those double negatives got a bit tangled there. But let’s be real – her tone said everything we needed to know, leaving both Cohen and the audience gasping for air.

In classic British fashion, Welch quickly backpedaled with: “Not that I have anything against her at all! It was just — it was tricky.”

She went on to dish that Healy and others were “not allowed to say anything” about the relationship or split, but then Swift went ahead and “wrote a whole album about it.” Welch added, “Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée, Gabriella [who uses the stage name, Gabriette], who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on.”

Swift’s team kept mum when asked for comment.

As for Healy himself, he’s actually dropped a few breadcrumbs (though usually in that vague way of his) about his Swift era. When asked if he planned to turn their relationship drama into songs for the next 1975 album, Healy told the Doomscroll podcast last year that he wasn’t feeling it.

“I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from. And I’m just not interested in it,” he explained, adding: “The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting.”

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today