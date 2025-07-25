Quick Drag: All Stars Season 10 last looks with Willam, Alaska, Raja & Raven

All Stars Season 10 is now in the history books, but we have to let our fierce fashionistas weigh in on the looks from the Lip Sync Smackdown finale before we end this chapter of Drag Race her-story.

On the finale of Fashion Photo Ruview, Raja and Raven give out the last toots and boots of what ended up being a literal boot fest (there was lots of stylish footwear on the main stage this time around).

And, of course, we need to hear from our favorite Race Chasers, Alaska and William, looking glam as they take us through their Runway Rundown. Thanks for the fashion, season 10 queens!

