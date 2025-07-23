Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Hailey Bieber, Logan Lerman, and more

Michael Prieve
No Comments
4 Min Read
Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday' at El Capitan Theatre Featuring: Lindsay Lohan mit Ehemann Bader Shammas Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 22 Jul 2025 Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images **NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Anne Hathaway filming a scene for ‘The Devil Wears Prada Two’ in an office building in midtown, New York City on July 23, 2025.

Anne Hathaway And Stanley Tucci Film 'The Devil Wears Prada Two' In New York
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Anne Hathaway spotted filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City on July 22, 2025.

Anne Hathaway filming on ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ set in New York City
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pete Davidson at the New York screening of ‘The Home’ at the Metrograph on July 22, 2025.

‘Burlesque: The Musical’ World Premiere - Arrivals
Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, and more
Wendy Williams Arrives At A New York City Deli On A Mobility Scooter To Celebrate Her 61st Birthday With Friends
Celeb Snaps: Wendy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more
New York screening of 'The Home'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Jessica Simpson performs on the ‘Today’ Citi Concert Series in New York on July 23, 2025.

Jessica Simpson Performing Outside NBC Studios For The 'Today' Show
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Vanessa Kirby is seen out and about in New York City on July 23, 2025.

Vanessa Kirby Spotted In New York
Photo Credit: DAMEBK/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Stranger Things actor and avid gamer David Harbour attends the Esports World Cup and joins the EWC Spotlight hosts on set in Riyadh. The tournament features more than 2,000 elite players, 25 competitions across 24 leading titles, and a record-breaking prize pool of over $70 million—cementing its status as the largest and most significant esports event ever staged.

David Harbour
Photo Credit: EWC (Esports World Cup)

Manny Jacinto at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

MMM 07212025
Male Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and more
Federico Debernardi
Federico Debernardi, Pierson Fode, Ashley Parker Angel, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps
Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Guy Fieri on set with Revlon for their National Lipstick Day x National Chicken Wing Day collaboration – a limited-edition “Flavortown” Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm.

Guy Fieri
Courtesy of Revlon

Owen Thiele at the Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society host a special New York screening of ‘Oh, Hi!’ on July 22, 2025.

New York Special Screening Of 'Oh, Hi!' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Hailey Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles, CA on July 23, 2025.

Hailey Bieber Out In Los Angeles
Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan and Molly Gordon at the Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society host a special New York screening of ‘Oh, Hi!’ on July 22, 2025.

New York Special Screening Of 'Oh, Hi!' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan at the Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society hosting of a special New York screening of ‘Oh, Hi!’ at Jimmy 15 Thompson Street on July 22, 2025.

London Premiere Of ‘Limitless: Live Better Now With Chris Hemsworth’
Celeb Snaps: Chris Hemsworth, Freddie Prinze Jr, Chase Sui Wonders, Gavin Casalegno, and more
Paris Photocall Of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'
Pedro Pascal explains what c**ty means to Vanessa Kirby
New York Special Screening Of 'Oh, Hi!' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Chad Michael Murray at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Lisa Ann Walter, Lindsay Lohan, and Elaine Hendrix at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

