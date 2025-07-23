Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Hailey Bieber, Logan Lerman, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Anne Hathaway filming a scene for ‘The Devil Wears Prada Two’ in an office building in midtown, New York City on July 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Anne Hathaway spotted filming ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York City on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Pete Davidson at the New York screening of ‘The Home’ at the Metrograph on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Jessica Simpson performs on the ‘Today’ Citi Concert Series in New York on July 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Vanessa Kirby is seen out and about in New York City on July 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: DAMEBK/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Stranger Things actor and avid gamer David Harbour attends the Esports World Cup and joins the EWC Spotlight hosts on set in Riyadh. The tournament features more than 2,000 elite players, 25 competitions across 24 leading titles, and a record-breaking prize pool of over $70 million—cementing its status as the largest and most significant esports event ever staged.

Photo Credit: EWC (Esports World Cup)

Manny Jacinto at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Jamie Lee Curtis at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Guy Fieri on set with Revlon for their National Lipstick Day x National Chicken Wing Day collaboration – a limited-edition “Flavortown” Super Lustrous Glass Shine Balm.

Courtesy of Revlon

Owen Thiele at the Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society host a special New York screening of ‘Oh, Hi!’ on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Hailey Bieber is seen out and about in Los Angeles, CA on July 23, 2025.

Photo Credit: DUTCH/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan and Molly Gordon at the Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society host a special New York screening of ‘Oh, Hi!’ on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan at the Sony Pictures Classics with The Cinema Society hosting of a special New York screening of ‘Oh, Hi!’ at Jimmy 15 Thompson Street on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/INSTARimages

Chad Michael Murray at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Lisa Ann Walter, Lindsay Lohan, and Elaine Hendrix at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Freakier Friday’ at El Capitan Theatre on July 22, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

