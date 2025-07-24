Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Edgar Cerro.

Edgar is a model and fitness coach who is based out of Chicago, Illinois. He has built quite the social following on Instagram with almost 300,000 followers.

You can also find Edgar on TikTok. Here are a few of his videos.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Edgar Cerro

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today