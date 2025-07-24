Eye Candy

Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
2 Min Read

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Edgar Cerro.

Edgar is a model and fitness coach who is based out of Chicago, Illinois. He has built quite the social following on Instagram with almost 300,000 followers.

You can also find Edgar on TikTok. Here are a few of his videos.

@edgarcerroo__

Hoy tocaba ir de compras

♬ sonido original – Edgarcerroo_
@edgarcerroo__

RUTINA COMPLETA DE ESPALDA Y BICEPS

♬ sonido original – Edgarcerroo_
@edgarcerroo__

Nah

♬ sonido original – mala fama

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Edgar Cerro

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Gwyneth Paltrow Told Friends That Brad Pitt “Has Terrible Taste in Women” [Celebitchy]
  • Balenciaga’s 2025 F/W Haute Couture Collection Is V. Shoulder-y [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Hunter Biden Goes Off on George Clooney and Barack Obama’s People [Pajiba]
  • Laverne Cox Ignorantly Critiques Kamala Harris, Gushes Over Ex-Boyfriend Who Is MAGA [Boy Culutre]
  • Tennis Tuesday: Andrea Vavassori [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Ricky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta SnapsRicky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta Snaps
Male Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and moreMale Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and more
Pedro Pascal explains what c**ty means to Vanessa KirbyPedro Pascal explains what c**ty means to Vanessa Kirby
TAGGED:
Previous Article Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday' Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Hailey Bieber, Logan Lerman, and more
Next Article Sacha Baron Cohen Sacha Baron Cohen is now shredded. Thank you Marvel!
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
Amazon Prime
$294.95
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-07-24 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x