Sacha Baron Cohen is now shredded. Thank you Marvel!

Sacha Baron Cohen
Photo credit: depositphotos.com

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s got a whole new vibe going on. The comedic actor behind Bruno has joined the Marvel universe through Disney+’s Ironheart series, playing the iconic baddie Mephisto—and he totally transformed himself for the role.

The actor dropped his latest Men’s Fitness UK cover on Instagram today, showing off his seriously jacked physique. The photoshoot features shirtless shots of Cohen working out, posing with gym equipment, and crushing some pull-ups.

“This is not AI, I really am egotistical enough to do this,” he joked on his Instagram story. “Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three.”

Sacha Baron Cohen USA - 2019 Directors Guild of America Awards - Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES – FEB 2: Sacha Baron Cohen at the 2019 Directors Guild of America Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on February 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The actor continued the fun in his stories, writing that he’s “hard launching my mid-life crisis” and “debuting my new character: middle aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes” alongside the shoot photos.

Instahottie 07242025
Instahottie: Model and Fitness Coach Edgar Cerro
Los Angeles premiere of 'Freakier Friday'
Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Chad Michael Murray, Hailey Bieber, Logan Lerman, and more

He gave props to his trainer Alfonso Moretti for “doing the unthinkable—putting up with me for 25 mins a day.”

Moretti shared his own Instagram post, stating, “Sacha trusted my process and followed the plan exactly. Not only did he earn better health and fitness with incredible aesthetics…but also… The COVER of Men’s Fitness!!!”

“From Borat to Buff full article coming this Friday! For now, enjoy the pictures,” Moretti added. “Tell me he doesn’t look absolutely incredible!”

Cohen appeared as Mephisto in Ironheart‘s season finale on July 1. It marks just his second screen role since 2020’s Borat sequel.

TAGGED:
