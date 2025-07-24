Quick Drag: Alyssa Edwards and Monét X Change Ente the Pit Stop

Last Friday, a new queen was introduced to the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Condragulations to Ginger Minj, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10. In the last challenge for the crown, our final 8 queens took part in a Lip Sync Smackdown for the ages.

And, in case you missed it – or just want to relive the looks, moves, and excitement of the finale, Alyssa Edwards joins Monét X Change to talk all things All Stars on the season finale of “The Pit Stop.”

