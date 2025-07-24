Jack Schlossberg blasts Ryan Murphy’s JFK Jr.-based American Love Story

JFK Jr‘s nephew Jack Schlossberg is totally not feeling Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming series about his uncle. Like, at all.

Jack’s been pretty vocal about his feelings, and he just clapped back at Ryan’s comments from This Is Gavin Newsom podcast. Ryan was talking about the show’s criticism and said:

“I thought it was an odd choice to be mad about your relative that you really don’t remember. The days of civil discourse are over, and it’s very hard. And you kind of either get into the muck or you try and rise above it.”

Jack’s response? He took to Instagram with a screenshot of the quote and wrote:

“Hey @ryanmurphyproductions: My earliest memories are of John calling me Jackolatern and ‘the nudist,’ picking me up from school, his Pontiac convertible. I remember being the ring bearer at his wedding and the day he died. I remember Wyclef singing at his funeral. More memories are passed down from stories—like the time he locked himself out of a car in an intersection and asked the guy screaming at him if he could borrow a golf club to smash the window to get the keys, and then did it.”

Jack didn’t stop there, adding, “You’re making millions off John, making a public spectacle of it but won’t contribute any of your riches to the causes he championed, or the legacy of public service he represented.”

Oof! Talk about drama!

