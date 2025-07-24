Harry Styles has a Pleasing new sex toy line

Harry Styles is sending fans into a frenzy after the former One Direction heartthrob revealed his latest venture into the world of intimate accessories.

The Grammy-winning superstar, 31, first dropped hints about the launch through his brand Pleasing’s Instagram on Monday, July 21. The plot thickened three days later when they released a teaser featuring Harry’s velvet-smooth voice.

In the video, the X Factor alumnus answered an old-school rotary phone in what appeared to be a hotel room. After a mysterious muffled call, Harry scribbled down “Please yourself like you mean it” – a message that would make even a romance novelist blush.

In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Before the clip wrapped, Harry repeated those sultry words, causing fans to lose their minds in the comments.

“We simply love a man who listens to what the people want,” one fan wrote, while a second commented, “Standing on ‘pleasing’ business with this one.”

The steamy collection, dubbed “Pleasing Yourself,” features a double-sided vibrator and lube. The vibrator will set you back $68.00, while the lube comes in at a more modest $25.00. Both items drop Friday, July 25.

“An invitation to please yourself like you mean it. Pleasing Yourself is the result of our radical pursuit of that which feels good,” reads the website’s description. “Two intimacy tools, The Pleasing Double-Sided Vibrator and The Pleasing Lube, that put pleasure exactly where it belongs: in your hands. Explore below. This page is intended for individuals 18 years of age and older.”

For New Yorkers wanting to get their hands on these conversation starters, there’s a Pleasing Pleasure pop-up shop running from July 25 to July 27.

Remember folks, you must be 18 or older to attend.

In this image released on March 14, Harry Styles performs onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and broadcast on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Since launching Pleasing in 2021, Harry has been busy creating various fragrances, with Happy Accident being his latest scent release in June. This follows his previous hits: Welcome Dreams, Rivulets, Bright and Hot, and Closeness.

“My favorite scent! I was over the moon when I got this at my birthday!” gushed one enthusiastic fan.

Another fan described the scent as “elegant,” while a third couldn’t stop raving about the “ambery citrus” notes.

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today