South Park creators joke they are ‘terribly sorry’ about Trump episode

In a classic case of “sorry not sorry,” South Park masterminds Trey Parker and Matt Stone delivered their cheeky response to the chaos they unleashed with their latest episode.

“We’re terribly sorry,” Parker quipped with an unmistakable smirk at Comedy Central’s Comic-Con animation panel, sitting alongside Stone, Beavis and Butt-Head guru Mike Judge and Digiman creator Andy Samberg.

The Season 27 premiere of South Park went full spicy meatball on President Trump, featuring a scene where the commander-in-chief gets cozy with Satan in the buff, while also poking fun at their Paramount overlords’ settlement with Trump, the 60 Minutes drama, and CBS pulling the plug on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Talk about perfect timing – this all dropped right before Paramount and the South Park duo inked a deal for 50 new episodes and a sweet streaming arrangement on Paramount+.

Photo courtesy of Comedy Central

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers wasn’t exactly thrilled, saying South Park is a “fourth-rate show” that “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years.” (Sounds like someone needs a Kenny plushie!)

When Comic-Con panel moderator Josh Horowitz joked about having a subpoena handy, Parker coolly responded, “It’s fine; we’re ready.” Spoken like true animation outlaws.

The dynamic duo got real about the breakneck pace of topical comedy these days. “It’s not just ‘SNL’ anymore,” Stone pointed out, probably while mentally high-fiving their quick turnaround times.

Parker revealed they were still brainstorming next week’s episode that very morning. “Right now we don’t know,” he admitted. “It’s super stressful.”

Trey Parker and Matt Stone at the Tribeca Festival ‘Casa Bonita Mi Amor’ premiere at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios on June 7, 2024. Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Regarding the July 23 season opener, Parker confessed, “three days ago I didn’t know if anyone’s going to like this.” They were literally scanning newspapers and making changes until the last possible second.

As for future episode plans? “My whiteboard’s blank, dude,” Parker admitted. They even had to fake scenes for a summer promo video because – surprise! – they don’t actually bank episodes ahead of time. “You seriously think we went and made a bunch of shows ahead of time and banked them?”

Then Stone jumped in with the most hilariously obvious fib: “No politics. We’re not doing any of that (stuff).”

Stone revealed their real competition isn’t traditional TV – it’s “what the kids are doing on TikTok and YouTube.” The duo admitted they now get their entertainment fixes online and through social media. “We have a great gig, but I’m jealous. You see someone do something in their front yard and it’s really funny.”

