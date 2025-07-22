Celebrity

Stephen Colbert tells Donald Trump to go ‘f**k yourself’ in his return to late night

Miu von Furstenberg
Stephen Colbert
Photo Credit. DepositPhotos.com

In a direct and unequivocal response, Stephen Colbert addressed former President Donald Trump during Monday night’s broadcast of The Late Show, following Trump’s celebratory remarks regarding the cancellation of Colbert’s program. The news of CBS ending The Late Show in May 2026 prompted Trump to take to his social media platform, Truth Social, where he stated he “absolutely loved” that Colbert was “fired,” adding insults about Colbert’s talent and ratings, and suggesting that Jimmy Kimmel would be next.

Colbert, who had previously announced the show’s conclusion on Thursday, addressed Trump’s comments head-on during his Monday monologue. Initially expressing disbelief and mock offense at Trump’s words, Colbert pivoted to a stark and unambiguous message. Colbert looked directly into the camera and stated, “Go f– yourself.” This forceful retort underscores the often contentious relationship between the late-night host and the former president, a dynamic that has been a recurring feature of Colbert’s commentary over the years.

74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: Stephen Colbert attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Furthermore, Colbert addressed Trump’s prediction about Jimmy Kimmel’s future, with a touch of dark humor. He quipped that there wasn’t room for another “martyr” on the “cross,” implying that he would bear this cancellation news alone. Colbert also insisted that he would use the remaining ten months of his show to speak “unvarnished truth to power,” suggesting that his critical commentary on political figures like Donald Trump would continue unabated.

While acknowledging that CBS has been a “great partner,” Colbert also alluded to skepticism regarding the network’s explanation of the show’s cancellation as a purely financial decision. This adds another layer to the unfolding narrative, hinting at potential underlying reasons for the program’s end.

Ginger Minj and Jorgeous
Quick Drag: Ginger Minj’s Big Ruveal
Ellen DeGeneres
Ellen DeGeneres reveals that she moved to the UK because of Donald Trump
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Press Room, Nokia Theater, Los Angeles, CA 09-22-13
Stephen Colbert at the 65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Press Room, Nokia Theater, Los Angeles, CA 09-22-13. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

The reaction to Colbert’s direct message to Donald Trump has been swift and varied. Supporters of the late-night host have applauded his bluntness, viewing it as a justified response to Trump’s gloating. Conversely, critics have expressed disapproval of the language used. Nevertheless, the exchange highlights the ongoing tension between political figures and media personalities, especially in the current polarized environment.

As Colbert prepares for the final months of his show, it remains to be seen how this exchange will further shape his commentary and the broader late-night television landscape.

