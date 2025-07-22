FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf reach settlement in abuse lawsuit

In a significant development, musician FKA Twigs has officially dismissed her 2020 lawsuit against her former partner, actor Shia LaBeouf. The lawsuit, which alleged instances of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse during their relationship, has been resolved through a settlement reached outside of court.

According to a joint statement released by representatives for both FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, and Shia LaBeouf, “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court.” The statement, provided to news outlets on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, further noted the private nature of the agreement, stating, “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

Shia LaBeouf attends the 23rd Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 03, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for HFA)

The initial lawsuit filed by FKA Twigs detailed a harrowing account of alleged abuse, including accusations of reckless behavior, assault, and the infliction of emotional distress. Barnett also claimed that LaBeouf knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted infection. These allegations, which surfaced in late 2020, sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and sparked widespread discussions about domestic violence and accountability within the creative sphere.

Following the filing of the lawsuit, LaBeouf issued a statement acknowledging his past behavior. While not directly addressing the specifics of Barnett’s claims at the time, he admitted to a history of alcoholism and aggression, stating that he had “no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years.” He also indicated that he was in a 12-step program and committed to recovery.

Photo by Photo by Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Despite the initial denial of the allegations by LaBeouf’s legal team in subsequent filings, the decision to reach a settlement marks a notable turn in the protracted legal battle. The joint statement’s emphasis on forging a “constructive path forward” suggests a mutual desire to move beyond the contentious lawsuit.

The resolution of this case comes after years of legal proceedings and public scrutiny. While the specifics of the settlement remain confidential, the dismissal of the lawsuit provides a degree of closure for both FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf.

