7 men’s Summer sneakers you’re gonna love

Summer dressing for men is all about striking that perfect balance between comfort and style, especially when it comes to footwear.

As temperatures rise, heavy boots are swapped for lighter, more breathable options, and the right pair of sneakers can effortlessly elevate your warm-weather looks. Forget the predictable trainers; this season’s must-have kicks blend innovative design with premium materials, offering a diverse range of styles to suit any occasion.

From the artful craftsmanship of the Bottega Veneta Men’s Orbit Suede & Mesh Low-Top Sneakers to the unexpected cool of the Adidas Taekwondo and the cult-favorite Loewe Flow Runner 2.0 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers, we’ve curated a list of seven stylish men’s summer sneakers that will step up your game.

NOTE: The items featured in this article are selected independently by our editorial team. Purchasing through our links may earn Socialite Life a portion of the sale, which helps us continue providing you with quality content. The prices listed reflect those at the date and time of publishing.

Bottega Veneta Men’s Orbit Suede & Mesh Low-Top Sneakers

Buy It

$990 by Saks Fifth Avenue

Adidas Taekwondo

Buy It

$110 by End Clothing Asics GEL-1090v2

Buy It

$110 by Asics

Loewe Flow Runner 2.0 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers

Buy It

$890 by Mr. Porter Off White Brick Red/White Out Of Office Suede

Buy It

$650 by Off White

Todd Snyder Tuscan Trainer in Nero

Buy It

$498 by Todd Snyder On The Rogers Advantage Tennis Sneaker

Buy It

$160 / $95 by Nordstrom

Join the SL Community Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors. Sign Up Today