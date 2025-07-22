Shopping

7 men’s Summer sneakers you’re gonna love

Summer dressing for men is all about striking that perfect balance between comfort and style, especially when it comes to footwear.

As temperatures rise, heavy boots are swapped for lighter, more breathable options, and the right pair of sneakers can effortlessly elevate your warm-weather looks. Forget the predictable trainers; this season’s must-have kicks blend innovative design with premium materials, offering a diverse range of styles to suit any occasion.

From the artful craftsmanship of the Bottega Veneta Men’s Orbit Suede & Mesh Low-Top Sneakers to the unexpected cool of the Adidas Taekwondo and the cult-favorite Loewe Flow Runner 2.0 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers, we’ve curated a list of seven stylish men’s summer sneakers that will step up your game.

bottega veneta

Bottega Veneta Men’s Orbit Suede & Mesh Low-Top Sneakers
Buy It
$990 by Saks Fifth Avenue

adidas

Adidas Taekwondo
Buy It
$110 by End Clothing

Asics

Asics GEL-1090v2
Buy It
$110 by Asics

loewe

Loewe Flow Runner 2.0 Leather-Trimmed Suede and Nylon Sneakers
Buy It
$890 by Mr. Porter

Off White

Off White Brick Red/White Out Of Office Suede
Buy It
$650 by Off White

Todd Synder

Todd Snyder Tuscan Trainer in Nero
Buy It
$498 by Todd Snyder

On

On The Rogers Advantage Tennis Sneaker
Buy It
$160 / $95 by Nordstrom

