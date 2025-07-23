French President Macron sues right-wing podcaster Candace Owens over claims his wife is a man

French President Emmanuel Macron has launched legal proceedings against conservative commentator Candace Owens regarding her continuous assertions that his spouse is male.

The legal action, submitted Wednesday (July 23, 2025) morning to the Superior Court of the State of Delaware, describes Owens’ statements as “deeply harmful falsehoods” and states that the media personality “ignored all reliable evidence contradicting her assertion while giving platform to recognized conspiracy theorists and confirmed slanderers.”

In 2024, Owens, then working at Ben Shapiro’s media company The Daily Wire, confidently declared she would risk her “complete professional standing” on the claim that Brigitte Macron was male. Following this, Owens has consistently maintained that France’s first lady was originally male. She even developed an eight-part documentary titled “Becoming Brigitte” to delve deeper into this unfounded theory.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron arrive at Noordeinde Palace to attend a dinner with the Dutch Royal Family in The Hauge, Netherlands on June 24, 2025. Photo Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images

This documentary series, according to the legal filing, contains “bizarre, libelous, and implausible fabrications” including “assertions that Mrs. Macron was born male, assumed someone else’s identity, and underwent transition; Mrs. Macron and President Macron are related by blood and engaging in incest; President Macron was selected as France’s President through the CIA’s MKUltra program or similar mind-control initiative; and Mrs. Macron and President Macron are engaging in document falsification, deception, and power abuse to hide these facts.”

“These allegations are verifiably untrue, and Owens was aware of this,” the legal document declares.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during a tour of Westminster Abbey, central London, on day one of the French President’s state visit to the UK on July 8, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

The lawsuit further states:

This behavior is characteristic of Owens. Her reputation is built on controversy rather than accuracy. Owens presents herself as an autonomous “investigative journalist” while consistently spreading disinformation disguised as legitimate news coverage. She has advanced various conspiracy theories, including vaccine misinformation, traditional antisemitic myths like blood libel, and Holocaust minimization — even dismissing Josef Mengele’s horrific medical experiments as mere “propaganda.” Her content aims not to educate but to provoke and gain attention through sensationalism and conspiracy promotion.

The Macron family, with representation from prominent American legal firm Clare Locke, seeks compensation and has requested a jury trial. An Owens representative informed Mediaite that she would address the lawsuit during Wednesday’s podcast episode.

President and Mrs Macron.Guildhall State Banquet in Honour of the President of France Emmanuel Macron Featuring: President of France Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron Where: London, United Kingdom When: 09 Jul 2025 Credit: Cover Images

“Candace will provide her official response to this matter on her podcast today,” the representative stated, “as we’ve only learned about this through media reports.”

