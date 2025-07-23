Interviews

David Archuleta answers the Socialite Seven

Christine Fitzgerald
David Archuleta
Photo Credit: Ryan Welch

David Archuleta is having a moment, and it’s one of bold color, creative freedom, and personal truth. With his upcoming EP Earthly Delights dropping on August 15, the pop artist steps fully into his most liberated era yet, blending vulnerability with vibrant, genre-blurring sounds. And with a nationwide tour on the horizon (kicking off on September 17), he’s taking that energy directly to fans.

But in between rehearsals and release-week buzz, David sat down with us (check out our full interview with David here) for a quick round of the Socialite Seven, answering rapid-fire questions revealing the song that moves him most, the one artist he wishes he could’ve collaborated with, and the surprising genre currently dominating his playlists.

David Archuleta
Photo Credit: Irwin Rivera

What’s a song by someone else that you wish you had written?

I mean, it’s my favorite song, so “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman. I just think it’s unbelievable – the journey that it takes you on and what it does to soul. It puts you in this state of peace and anticipation and sorrow and hope all at once.

Who are some artists past or present that you’d love to collaborate with?

Artists, past or present? Man, I would’ve loved to have collaborated with Natalie Cole. She was such a big influence on me when I was like 10 years old.

If you could wake up in the morning with a superpower or talent that you don’t already possess, what would it be?

I feel like it’s a superpower to just go for things and not be afraid of the risks that go along with them. I mean, yeah, of course you want to be worried of like, if you’re gonna jump from like two stories or something. But I think risks as far as like career, like a fear of failure. Fear of judgment. I wish I wasn’t so sensitive to those and would just do things. Without worrying about that, I feel like that is a superpower because people who have those tendencies accomplish a lot more.

David Archuleta
Photo Credit: Irwin Rivera

What is your biggest pet peeve?

I don’t like it when people are really loud and insensitive to others around them. I wouldn’t say it’s my biggest pet peeve, but it’s just one I can think of right now.

What is one thing that your fans would be surprised to learn about you…or what music genre would they be surprised that you were a fan of?

I love Afrobeat. I listen to a lot of Afrobeat and I’ve been listening to a lot of Bryson Tiller lately. I really love his new album, so I don’t know if that’s something they wouldn’t know about me, but maybe that’s something that they wouldn’t expect necessarily.

What are three things you can’t live without?

Things I can live without…food, air, and water.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Your brain is telling you all the reasons why you won’t be able to do something and if you challenge it a little bit, you’ll be surprised at how much you can do and how much your brain is actually tricking you and deceiving you. So, try and figure out a way forward anyway, and you’ll be surprised at the results and that you will succeed a lot more than you thought.

@davidarchie This new chapter yall. From flirty to lover boy vibes. Can’t wait for you to hear Earthly Delights on 8/15. Pre-order now at the link in bio #earthlydelights #newmusic ♬ Crème Brulée – David Archuleta

Earthly Delights will be available on August 15, but you can pre-order and pre-save on your favorite streaming services here. Tickets to the Earthly Delights tour are available here. Follow David on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and at www.davidarchuleta.com.

