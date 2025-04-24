Pete Hegseth is installing a makeup studio at the Pentagon. You be you, bro.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has transformed a green room into a glam station at the Pentagon, complete with a makeup studio for top officials to prep before their TV appearances.
“Most of the changes in the Green Room were furniture modifications — a director’s style chair, mirror, and a makeup light — all of which were added from existing inventories,” a Defense Department spokesperson told The Hill, confirming initial reports of the upgrade from CBS News.
“A countertop was added and constructed internally by the Facilities Services Directorate, Washington Headquarters Services,” the person added.
CBS News claimed the makeover cost thousands, but the Pentagon shot this down on X (of course, they did). Officials emphasized they kept things modest while revamping the space.
“For this upgrade we were deliberately conservative and opted for several less expensive, on-hand material solutions that provide the Secretary and other VIPs the needed support and space for on-camera press engagements,” the spokesperson added.
Hegseth, who previously co-hosted Fox & Friends Weekend, has been in the spotlight frequently during his early months at the Defense Department.
The room refresh comes as Hegseth faces controversy over using Signal to share attack plans. He caught heat last month when a journalist accidentally got added to an encrypted chat with key Trump officials.
While some Democrats want him gone, Trump’s inner circle is standing by the former morning show host.
Questions are also swirling about Hegseth’s leadership as several top advisers have exited or switched roles during an investigation into information leaks.
