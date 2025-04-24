Quick Drag: Bianca Del Rio and Monét X Change Recap the RuPaul’s Drag Race Finale 

With the airing of the finale of season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, it’s also the finale of the “official” Ru-cap series, “The Pit Stop.”

Monét X Change welcomes season six champion Bianca Del Rio, serving her “inner Mrs. Kasha Davis” and wearing a fabulous wig to discuss the looks and drama of the finale. Bianca, who turns 50 this year (can’t believe that) talks about touring the world with a detour into foot surgery before giving their feedback on the episode – from the Top 4’s finale looks and Ru’s opening number to the musical numbers, crowning of Miss Congeniality, LIZA!,

Nymphia’s stepdown look and the lip sync for the crown. Thanks for a fun season of “Stops”, Monét and guests.