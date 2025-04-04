Kit Connor and Charles Melton have a little smooch

A few nibbly things from some of our favorite websites that we think you might enjoy or would enjoy nibbling on, so to speak.
Kit Connor and Charles Melton have ignited the internet by sharing a sweet kiss while promoting their new film Warfare, although not all film fans are excited about the kiss.
Theo James is currently the betting favorite to get cast as the new James Bond. [Celebitchy]
Las Culturistas podcast hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang with special guest and newly-crowned lez poet icon Gabby Windey. [omg blog]
Is Halle Berry back as Storm for Avengers: Doomsday? [Pajiba]
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo popped by Cinemacon to debut teaser footage of Wicked: For Good. [Go Fug Yourself]
RHOBH’s Erika Jayne faces backlash after claiming Brooke Candy’s song as her Own. [Reality Tea]
A man Scarlett Johansson once accused of stalking her has been arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb Saturday Night Live‘s studios, where her husband Colin Jost works. [E! Online]
Val Kilmer‘s family has spoken out following his death. Two days after his daughter Mercedes Kilmer confirmed her dad had died at age 65, the family says in a statement, “Thank you for honoring our extraordinary father’s memory.” [People]
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will sign another executive order to allow TikTok to continue to operate in the U.S. for 75 days while a deal to sell the social media platform is negotiated. [Gizmodo]
Federal prosecutors have unveiled an updated indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, adding new charges to the sex trafficking and racketeering case just over a month before trial. In a superseding indictment filed Thursday (April 3) in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors made several tweaks to the sweeping case against Combs, which claims that the hip-hop mogul ran a sprawling criminal operation aimed at satisfying his need for “sexual gratification.” [Billboard]
Kim Delaney looks like she’s smoothed things over with her husband … loving on him for his birthday a few days after he told cops she tried to use her car to hurt him. [TMZ]
Kit Connor for Flaunt.
