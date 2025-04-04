Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Glen Powell attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV on April 4, 2025.
Rami Malek arriving at the Good Morning America studios in New York City on April 3, 2025.
Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld at the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of ‘Sinners’ at the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City on April 3, 2025.
The chefs at Autism Speaks where they celebrated their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City where Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman, and Gabriel Kreuther joined nearly 50 other chefs including Gala Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, to create a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for hundreds of guests at Cipriani Wall Street.
AJ Wargo speaks at the Autism Speaks 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City where Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman, and Gabriel Kreuther joined nearly 50 other chefs including Gala Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, to create a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for hundreds of guests at Cipriani Wall Street.
Franklin Becker and Daniel Boulud at Autism Speaks, celebrating their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City where Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman, and Gabriel Kreuther joined nearly 50 other chefs including Gala Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, to create a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for hundreds of guests at Cipriani Wall Street.
George Clooney attends the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025
Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford attend the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025.
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champion and current San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward threw the first pitch at his 10U JHEY indoor youth tournament at the North Austin Center, home of the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, on Chicago’s far west side on April 3, 2025. The Padres players and front office were in attendance, as the whole team is in Chicago ahead of the Cubs’ opening weekend game against them today. The youth players are from Chicago’s West Side, and funding for their league is subsidized by Intentional Sports, with costs less than 25% of a typical travel league.
Kylie Minogue attends the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez attends the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025.
Channing Tatum attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV on April 4, 2025.
Lindsay Lohan attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV on April 4, 2025.
