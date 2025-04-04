Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Lindsay Lohan, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Minogue, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
2025 CinemaCon - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrities attend the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon Featuring: Lindsay Lohan Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 03 Apr 2025 Credit: DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Glen Powell attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV on April 4, 2025.

2025 CinemaCon - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Red Carpet
Photo Credit: DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Rami Malek arriving at the Good Morning America studios in New York City on April 3, 2025.

Celebrities At The 'Good Morning America' Show Studios
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld at the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of ‘Sinners’ at the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York City on April 3, 2025.

Celeb Snaps: Glen Powell, Kylie Minogue, George Clooney, Julia Roberts and more

Meet Instagram Hottie: Mattia Narducci

Celeb Snaps: Will Poulter, Cynthia Erivo, Aldis Hodge, Olivia Munn, and more

New York premiere of 'Sinners'
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Warner Bros./INSTARimages

The chefs at Autism Speaks where they celebrated their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City where Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman, and Gabriel Kreuther joined nearly 50 other chefs including Gala Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, to create a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for hundreds of guests at Cipriani Wall Street. 

Autism Speaks celebrated their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City
Photo Credit: Ken Goodman Photography

AJ Wargo speaks at the Autism Speaks 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City where Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman, and Gabriel Kreuther joined nearly 50 other chefs including Gala Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, to create a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for hundreds of guests at Cipriani Wall Street. 

Autism Speaks celebrated their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City
Photo Credit: Chris François

Franklin Becker and Daniel Boulud at Autism Speaks, celebrating their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City where Chefs Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Jonathan Waxman, and Gabriel Kreuther joined nearly 50 other chefs including Gala Culinary Chair Franklin Becker, to create a one-of-a-kind four-course meal for hundreds of guests at Cipriani Wall Street. 

Autism Speaks celebrated their 20th Anniversary with the 2025 Celebrity Chef Gala in New York City
Photo Credit: Chris François

George Clooney attends the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Good Night, and Good Luck' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Kaia Gerber, Rande Gerber, and Cindy Crawford attend the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Good Night, and Good Luck' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champion and current San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward threw the first pitch at his 10U JHEY indoor youth tournament at the North Austin Center, home of the Jason Heyward Baseball Academy, on Chicago’s far west side on April 3, 2025. The Padres players and front office were in attendance, as the whole team is in Chicago ahead of the Cubs’ opening weekend game against them today. The youth players are from Chicago’s West Side, and funding for their league is subsidized by Intentional Sports, with costs less than 25% of a typical travel league.

Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champion and current San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward threw the first pitch at his 10U JHEY indoor youth tournament at the North Austin Center
Photo Credit: Michael Spataro
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champion and current San Diego Padres outfielder Jason Heyward threw the first pitch at his 10U JHEY indoor youth tournament at the North Austin Center
Photo Credit: Michael Spataro

Kylie Minogue attends the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Good Night, and Good Luck' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Jennifer Lopez attends the ‘Good Night And Good Luck’ Broadway opening night at Winter Garden Theatre in New York City on April 3, 2025.

New York Broadway Opening Night Of 'Good Night, and Good Luck' - Arrivals
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Channing Tatum attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV on April 4, 2025.

2025 CinemaCon - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Red Carpet
Photo Credit: Judy Eddy/Cover Images

Lindsay Lohan attends the Big Screen Achievement Awards at Omnia Caesars Palace during 2025 CinemaCon in Las Vegas, NV on April 4, 2025.

2025 CinemaCon - Big Screen Achievement Awards - Red Carpet
Photo Credit: DeeCee Carter/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

