Uber Eats teams up with Delta – and Doechii – to get you to dreamy destinations even quicker

Last week at The Eastern in Atlanta, Delta and Uber Eats launched their new partnership, enabling Sky Miles members to earn points through Uber Eats purchases. To kick off a collab so major, attendees to the launch party were treated to a dazzling performance by Grammy award-winning artist (and guest judge on the season 17 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race), Doechii. The multi-talented performer treated the crowd to songs including “Alter Ego” and “What It Is.” At the event, which singer Ciara and actress Kerry Washington also attended, guests enjoyed delicious light bites and signature cocktails.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 24: Doechii performs onstage during the Uber and Delta SkyMiles partnership celebration at The Eastern on April 24, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Uber and Delta)

Under the new partnership, existing Delta Sky Miles members can link their accounts with Uber to earn miles for eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats purchases. Once your accounts are linked, you can earn 1 mile per dollar spent on $40+ Uber Eats restaurant and grocery orders, 1 mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports, 2 miles per dollar spent on all premium rides, such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black, 3 miles per dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips.

Photo by Christine Fitzgerald

Additionally, Uber will soon be integrated into the Fly Delta app, allowing linked members to reserve their ride to the airport when booking a flight. Additionally, later this year, SkyMiles Members who log in to Delta Sync Wi-Fi will receive a special offer to reserve their Uber ride upon arrival. And, next month, we’ll be launching Uber Shuttle at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Customers who have linked their Uber and Delta accounts will be the first to receive this information.

Photo by David Jaelin

“SkyMiles Membership is about giving Delta’s loyal customers more ways to earn even more miles, fly with more ease, and experience more of what really matters to them,” said Prashant Sharma, V.P. of Loyalty at Delta. “Our new partnership with Uber not only expands the value of loyalty and makes it easier than ever for our members to get rewarded – it also opens the door for new audiences to find reasons to love SkyMiles, no matter how often they fly.”

Photo by Christine Fitzgerald

To begin earning miles, link your accounts easily in the Uber app: first, make sure you have the latest version of the app. Then open the Uber or Uber Eats app, tap on Account > Partner Rewards > Delta SkyMiles. You’ll be directed to a landing page and tap Link to start earning miles. Log in with your Delta SkyMiles account and start earning.

Photo by David Jaelin