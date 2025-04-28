OMG! Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram!

Taylor Swift‘s main squeeze, Travis Kelce, seems to have quietly unfollowed Ryan Reynolds on Instagram amid some reported tension between Blake Lively and Swift. While no one’s quite sure of the exact reason, Page Six suggests it could be a strategic move to keep his distance from the ongoing legal drama between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

This social media shake-up follows after a source spilled to People that Swift “was really hurt” when her name got dragged into the lawsuit. But apparently, the longtime pals have managed to “recover” their friendship.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at TIME100 Most Influential people in the World Gala, held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Centre. PHOTO Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

“Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good,” the insider said. “Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly.”

Swift hasn’t said anything publicly about her involvement.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes sare seen watching Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz during the menís singles finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sep. 08, 2024. Photo Credit: Starface Photo/Cover Images

Swift and Kelce have been keeping a low profile lately, spending quality time together after her record-shattering worldwide Eras Tour and Kelce’s tough loss at the 2025 Super Bowl. But fans are crossing their fingers that the power couple will make their red carpet debut at the 2025 Met Gala next week.