Celeb Snaps: Jeremy Allen White, Diego Luna, Michele Morrone, Ryan Reynolds, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Josh Holloway arriving at the 8th Canneseries International Festival on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, Eunice Bay, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Tropper (Creator, Showrunner, Exec Producer, Director), Lena Hall, Olivia Munn and John Slattery (Moderator) at the Apple TV+ New York special screening ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at The Whitby Hotel on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple TV+/INSTARimages

Fashion mogul Rachel Zoe was seen attending CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate with access by Dorsia on April 26th. The iconic designer and stylist, known for her effortlessly chic style, was spotted mingling with A-listers at the star-studded event, which featured premium sponsors like PATRÓN EL ALTO, Rivian, Outcast, BODYARMOR Flash I.V., Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pendleton Whisky, Bud Light, NUTRL, Reebok, Habit Burger, and Red Bull. The evening seamlessly blended luxury, style, and Western flair.

Photo Credit: Jose Sosa for CMG

Rachel Zoe and Patrick Ta are a dynamic duo at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA Estate with access by Dorsia on April 26th.

Photo Credit: Jose Sosa for CMG

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ actress Nicola Coughlan handprint photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Anna Kendrick arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new movie ‘Another Simple Favor’ in New York on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Rosamund Pike attends a special screening of ‘Hallow Road’ at the Curzon Soho, in central London on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: James Manning/PA Images/INSTARimages

Bella Hadid was spotted leaving The Mercer in New York on April 28, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Bailey Zimmerman surprises fans in the desert at Von Dutch Ranch presented by Tequila Don Julio on night one of Stagecoach in Indio, California.

Photo Credit: Misha Vladimirskiy/@mishavladimirskiy

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman attend the New York special screening Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Michele Morrone at the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Blake Lively talking to fans as she signs for fans at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Henry Golding at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds signs for fans at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Michele Morrone at the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Actor Diego Luna throws out the ceremonial pitch before the start of the match 3 of the 2025 Mexican Baseball League (LMB) between Conspiradores de Queretaro and Diablos Rojos del México at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. Diablos Rojos defeats Conspiradores de Queretaro 7-6. on April 27, 2025.

Photo Credit: Eyepix/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jeremy Allen White was spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles on April 27, 2025.

Jeremy AlPhoto Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages