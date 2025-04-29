Celeb Snaps: Jeremy Allen White, Diego Luna, Michele Morrone, Ryan Reynolds, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Josh Holloway arriving at the 8th Canneseries International Festival on April 27, 2025.
Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, Eunice Bay, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Tropper (Creator, Showrunner, Exec Producer, Director), Lena Hall, Olivia Munn and John Slattery (Moderator) at the Apple TV+ New York special screening ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at The Whitby Hotel on April 27, 2025.
Fashion mogul Rachel Zoe was seen attending CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate with access by Dorsia on April 26th. The iconic designer and stylist, known for her effortlessly chic style, was spotted mingling with A-listers at the star-studded event, which featured premium sponsors like PATRÓN EL ALTO, Rivian, Outcast, BODYARMOR Flash I.V., Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pendleton Whisky, Bud Light, NUTRL, Reebok, Habit Burger, and Red Bull. The evening seamlessly blended luxury, style, and Western flair.
Rachel Zoe and Patrick Ta are a dynamic duo at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA Estate with access by Dorsia on April 26th.
Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ actress Nicola Coughlan handprint photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France on April 28, 2025.
Anna Kendrick arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new movie ‘Another Simple Favor’ in New York on April 28, 2025.
Rosamund Pike attends a special screening of ‘Hallow Road’ at the Curzon Soho, in central London on April 28, 2025.
Bella Hadid was spotted leaving The Mercer in New York on April 28, 2025.
Bailey Zimmerman surprises fans in the desert at Von Dutch Ranch presented by Tequila Don Julio on night one of Stagecoach in Indio, California.
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman attend the New York special screening Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Michele Morrone at the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Blake Lively talking to fans as she signs for fans at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Henry Golding at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Ryan Reynolds signs for fans at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Michele Morrone at the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.
Actor Diego Luna throws out the ceremonial pitch before the start of the match 3 of the 2025 Mexican Baseball League (LMB) between Conspiradores de Queretaro and Diablos Rojos del México at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. Diablos Rojos defeats Conspiradores de Queretaro 7-6. on April 27, 2025.
Jeremy Allen White was spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles on April 27, 2025.
LINK LOVE
|People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)
|‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
|The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)
|Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)
|Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.