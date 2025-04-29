Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Jeremy Allen White, Diego Luna, Michele Morrone, Ryan Reynolds, and more

Michael Prieve
5 Min Read
Jeremy Allen White spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles
Jeremy Allen White spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles Featuring: Jeremy Allen White Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Apr 2025 Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Josh Holloway arriving at the 8th Canneseries International Festival on April 27, 2025.

8th Canneseries International Festival - 4th Pink Carpet
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, Eunice Bay, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Jon Hamm, Jonathan Tropper (Creator, Showrunner, Exec Producer, Director), Lena Hall, Olivia Munn and John Slattery (Moderator) at the Apple TV+ New York special screening ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ at The Whitby Hotel on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Your Friends & Neighbors'
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple TV+/INSTARimages

Fashion mogul Rachel Zoe was seen attending CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate with access by Dorsia on April 26th. The iconic designer and stylist, known for her effortlessly chic style, was spotted mingling with A-listers at the star-studded event, which featured premium sponsors like PATRÓN EL ALTO, Rivian, Outcast, BODYARMOR Flash I.V., Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Pendleton Whisky, Bud Light, NUTRL, Reebok, Habit Burger, and Red Bull. The evening seamlessly blended luxury, style, and Western flair.

Read

OMG! Travis Kelce unfollows Ryan Reynolds on Instagram!
Author claims Elon Musk may have more than 100 kids
Male Model Monday: Christopher Lima, Kristian Wilkies, Franco Mazzei, and more
Fashion mogul Rachel Zoe was seen attending CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at the exclusive ZENYARA Estate with access by Dorsia
Photo Credit: Jose Sosa for CMG

Rachel Zoe and Patrick Ta are a dynamic duo at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA Estate  with access by Dorsia on April 26th.

Rachel Zoe and Patrick Ta are a dynamic duo at CMG’s RODEO NIGHTS series at ZENYARA Estate  with access by Dorsia
Photo Credit: Jose Sosa for CMG

Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ actress Nicola Coughlan handprint photocall during the 8th Canneseries International Festival in Cannes, France on April 28, 2025.

8th Canneseries International Festival - Nicola Coughlan handprint photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Anna Kendrick arrives at ‘Good Morning America’ to talk about new movie ‘Another Simple Favor’ in New York on April 28, 2025.

Anna Kendrick At 'Good Morning America'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Rosamund Pike attends a special screening of ‘Hallow Road’ at the Curzon Soho, in central London on April 28, 2025.

London Special Screening Of 'Hallow Road'
Photo Credit: James Manning/PA Images/INSTARimages

Bella Hadid was spotted leaving The Mercer in New York on April 28, 2025.

Bella Hadid Out In New York
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Bailey Zimmerman surprises fans in the desert at Von Dutch Ranch presented by Tequila Don Julio on night one of Stagecoach in Indio, California.

Bailey Zimmerman surprises fans in the desert at Von Dutch Ranch presented by Tequila Don Julio on night one of Stagecoach
Photo Credit: Misha Vladimirskiy/@mishavladimirskiy

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick attend the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Inside
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman attend the New York special screening Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Inside
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Michele Morrone at the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Inside
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Outside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Blake Lively talking to fans as she signs for fans at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Outside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Henry Golding at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Outside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Ryan Reynolds signs for fans at a New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Outside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Michele Morrone at the New York special screening ‘Another Simple Favor’ at Jazz at Lincoln Centre on April 27, 2025.

New York special screening 'Another Simple Favor' - Outside
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Actor Diego Luna throws out the ceremonial pitch before the start of the match 3 of the 2025 Mexican Baseball League (LMB) between Conspiradores de Queretaro and Diablos Rojos del México at the Alfredo Harp Helú Stadium. Diablos Rojos defeats Conspiradores de Queretaro 7-6. on April 27, 2025.

Actors Diego Luna and Genevieve O'Reily throw ceremonial pitch in Mexican Baseball League match
Photo Credit: Eyepix/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jeremy Allen White was spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles on April 27, 2025.

Jeremy Allen White spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages
Jeremy Allen White spotted at a farmers market in Los Angeles
Photo Credit: Dutch/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

