Terrence Howard says he would “cut his lips off” if he had to kiss a man for a role

Actor Terrence Howard has made his stance crystal clear about his on-screen boundaries, stating he would never kiss a man for a role and dramatically declaring he’d “cut his lips off” if forced into such a situation.
The topic came up during Howard’s appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher while discussing potential roles he could have played, including portrayals of Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, and Billy Dee Williams‘ son.
Howard revealed his biggest career regret was passing on a Robinson biopic because he had verbally committed to Lee Daniels for a Marvin Gaye project. Though neither film materialized, Howard mentioned that the legendary Quincy Jones once confirmed to him that Gaye was secretly gay. This revelation ended Howard’s interest in portraying the soul music icon.
“I’m asking Quincy, I’m hearing rumors that Marvin was gay…and I’m like, ‘was he?’ And Quincy’s like, ‘Yes.’ They would’ve wanted to do that, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” Howard explained about depicting a gay relationship as Marvin.
“You mean you couldn’t kiss a guy in a movie?” Maher questioned, to which Howard responded, “No, because I don’t fake it.” Maher agreed he wouldn’t kiss a man for work either, as Howard added, “that would f**k me, I would cut my lips off.”
“Well, I would not do that,” Maher replied, “but it does not make me homophobic to not want to kiss a man.”
The conversation also covered Howard’s “clashing with studios over money, why Empire was both a blessing and a headache,” and included “swap stories about celebrity parties and canceled careers,” among other topics.
