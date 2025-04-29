If you need a palate cleanser after watching dating shows like Too Hot to Handle or Love is Blind, Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum is the show for you.
There has never been a more wholesome, happiness-inducing series on TV, and it’s even better when Trixie Mattel and Katya devote an hour to talk about the charming couples (and a few singles) and their amazing and heartwarming stories.
Watch season three (and catch up on the previous seasons if you need to) and then see what Trixie and Katya have to say. Trust me, it’s a great way to binge.
Drag Queens Trixie & Katya React to Love on the Spectrum Season 3 | I Like to Watch | Netflix
RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 LIVE Finale Reaction w/ Jewels, Lexi, Onya, & Sam 👑✨
The Pit Stop S17 Grand Finale 🏁 Monét X Change & Bianca Del Rio Win It All! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Sam Star’s Whatcha Packin’ 🌌 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17👠✨
Onya Nurve’s Whatcha Packin’ 🗣️ | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨
Lexi Love’s Whatcha Packin’ 🛼 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17👠✨
Jewels Sparkles’ Whatcha Packin’ 💎 | S17 TOP 4 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨
The Pit Stop S17 E14 🏁 Monét X Change & Nymphia Wind Soak It Up! | RuPaul’s Drag Race
Whatcha Packin’ 💙 S17 E14 | RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 👠✨
LINK LOVE
|People Think Anne Hathaway May Have Gotten Some Cosmetic Work on Her Face (Celebitchy)
|OMG, He’s Naked: Jacob Elordi in ‘Oh, Canada’ (omg blog)
|‘SNL’ Alum Bill Hader Set to Drink the Kool-Aid (Pajiba)
|The Widow Longoria Returns (Go Fug Yourself)
|Walton Goggins Covers CULTURED (Boy Culture)
|Sam Nivola Covers VMAN (Kenneth in the 212)
HOT DEALS
- Save 30% on Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bar Variety Pack – Milk, Dark, Nougat, Caramel, Hazelnut, Almond & Sea Salt – 6 Individually Packed Bars! THis is Socialite Life’s FAVORITE chocolate. [Amazon]
- Save $15 on the Ninja 12-Cup Stainless Steel Coffee Maker. With 2 brew styles: Classic or Rich, each brew is flavorful and never bitter with custom brew strengths. [Walmart]
- Save $95 on the Arc’teryx women’s Thorium Hoody. Made for cold, dry conditions, this Arc’teryx hoodie delivers serious warmth. A combo of 750-fill-power grey goose down and synthetic Coreloft™ keeps you cozy and dry. [REI]
- Save 30% (using the FRIEND promo code) on the Fiesta Classic Rim 12 Pc. Dinnerware Set, Service For 4. [Macy’s]
- Save 30% on the JBL Go 4 Portable, Waterproof and Dustproof Bluetooth Speaker, Big Pro Sound with Punchy bass, 7-Hour Built-in Battery, Made in Part with Recycled Materials (Black). [Woot]
- Save 20% on the Silicone Luggage Tag with name ID card. Perfect to quickly spot your luggage! [Amazon]
- Save $100 on the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum. The best cleaning performance of any upright detangling vacuum.1 The Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra deep cleans your whole home- and your pet. The vacuum tackles tough tasks easily, making it ideal for pet owners and parents. [Target]
- A Roku 65-inch TV for under $300 — onn. 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR. Roku Smart TV – wirelessly stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes available across thousands of free or paid channels, conveniently presented through your own customizable home screen. [Walmart]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.