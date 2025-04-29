If you need a palate cleanser after watching dating shows like Too Hot to Handle or Love is Blind, Netflix’s Love on the Spectrum is the show for you.

There has never been a more wholesome, happiness-inducing series on TV, and it’s even better when Trixie Mattel and Katya devote an hour to talk about the charming couples (and a few singles) and their amazing and heartwarming stories.

Watch season three (and catch up on the previous seasons if you need to) and then see what Trixie and Katya have to say. Trust me, it’s a great way to binge.