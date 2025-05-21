Blake Lively’s defunct lifestyle brand, Preserve, is accused of being a toxic work environment by six former employees

Blake Lively‘s ill-fated lifestyle venture Preserve is making headlines again, with former employees painting a picture of a workplace riddled with toxicity and dysfunction.

Initially marketed as a potential rival to Goop, Preserve was Blake Lively’s attempt at capturing artisanal charm and wholesome vibes. However, insiders reveal a very different reality behind the scenes.

Former staff members have come forward with shocking revelations about marijuana-fueled mornings, withheld paychecks, and legal intimidation – issues they claim Blake turned a blind eye to.

According to explosive interviews with The Daily Mail, ex-employees describe Blake Lively’s now-shuttered lifestyle brand as a “toxic” and “unprofessional” environment that became entangled in messy legal battles.

Launched in 2014, Preserve was conceived as Blake’s answer to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire, featuring curated artisanal products at premium prices. The venture crashed and burned within just 12 months.

Six former team members broke their silence to The Daily Mail, revealing the shocking behind-the-scenes drama at the “chaotic” company.

Sources claim Preserve operated from a Manhattan studio apartment owned by Blake’s brother Eric Lively, where he allegedly indulged in marijuana and alcohol while frequently leaving staff hanging when he overslept.

The Daily Mail reports that employees were forced to work on the floor for “months” before any office furniture was provided.

Three ex-staffers disclosed to the Daily Mail that Eric, 43 and married since 2005, allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with an employee during his tenure as company head.

Several former employees noted the “irony” of the “privileged” actress’s recent workplace misconduct allegations against co-star Justin Baldoni.

“The entire company was an absolute disaster. Given that it was one of the most crazy, poisonous, emotionally taxing, and chaotic workplaces you can imagine, Blake’s current accusations against Baldoni are extremely ironic,” one ex-employee stated.

Another former staffer shared, “[Blake] gave me the impression that she doesn’t care after I worked at Preserve. It was an extremely poisonous workplace.”

Staff requested anonymity, fearing backlash from the Livelys over their criticism of the actress’s allegedly chaotic and “inappropriate” workplace.

Blake Lively’s veteran publicist Leslie Sloane, currently involved in the Baldoni dispute, ensured complete media silence at the time.

Sources say many employees were pressured to sign NDAs regarding the company’s dramatic downfall.

The Daily Mail reports that some received settlements up to $300,000 after threatening legal action over their treatment.

Blake and Eric Lively launched Preserve, a lifestyle website that initially showed promise. The 2014 venture kicked off with talent recruited from Phenomenon Marketing’s Los Angeles office.

The site featured Blake in a dreamy Polaroid promo shot alongside rustic recipes and handcrafted fashion items. However, things spiraled downward rapidly after Eric stepped into a leadership position. The Hollywood actor, who declared bankruptcy in 2009, made his final screen appearance in 2014.

His chaotic reign began after hiring approximately eight twenty-something professionals from digital marketing and design backgrounds.

Staff members reported that Eric’s unprofessional conduct, lack of basic office equipment, and questionable living arrangements made him unfit for business leadership.

They revealed that Eric’s substance abuse issues and erratic sleep patterns often left them stranded outside in cold weather on weekday mornings, waiting for building access.

The situation escalated when neighbors, frustrated by Eric’s loft being used as a round-the-clock business operation, filed multiple complaints with NYC’s Department of Buildings in January 2015.

Building authorities cited Preserve for conducting “illegal commercial/manufacturing activities in a residential zone.”

The company’s reputation took a serious hit, with workers labeling it a “fake company” and holding leadership accountable for the dysfunctional environment.

Indeed, Eric Lively’s involvement proved catastrophic and drew significant blame for the ensuing chaos.

Reports indicate that some employees received financial settlements and signed non-disclosure agreements to prevent potential lawsuits.