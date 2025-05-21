Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Foster, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and more

Plus photos featuring Naomi Campbell, Angela Bassett, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Baptiste Giabiconi, Lauren Sanchez, and more!

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
Jennifer Lopez heading to a Broadway event in New York City
Photo Credit: DAMEBK/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Eiza Gonzalez, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman at the World Premiere screening of Apple Original Films’ ‘Fountain of Youth’ at the American Museum of Natural History. ‘Fountain of Youth’ streams globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 23, 2025.

New York premiere of 'Fountain of Youth'
Photo Credit: Marion Curtis/Starpix for Apple Original Films/INSTARimages

Actor Sam Richardson joins the fan-filled excitement at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2025. Photo Credit:

Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
Photo Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Musician Tom Morello is ready to celebrate all things fandom at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 18, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Press Conference
Celeb Snaps: Robert Pattinson, Rihanna, Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and more
Alexander Skarsgard 78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Alexander Skarsgård gave Pedro Pascal a kiss on the cheek during an 8-minute Standing Ovation for the BDSM-themed Pillion
Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
Photo Credit: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Gala Global Gift event on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Gala Global Gift
Photo Credit: Franck Boutonnet/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Baptiste Giabiconi attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Gala Global Gift event on May 19, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Gala Global Gift
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Elizabeth Banks was seen at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on May 20, 2025.

Elizabeth Banks At 'Good Morning America'
Photo Credit: mpi099/MediaPunch/INSTARimages

Jessica Biel promotes ‘The Good Sister’ at ‘Good Morning America’ in Midtown, New York City on May 20, 2025.

Jessica Biel At 'Good Morning America'
Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Angela Bassett is seen exiting ‘The View’ Show in New York City on May 20, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Die My Love' Photocall
Jennifer Lawrence’s Die, My Love performance called ‘transformative,’ while Robert Pattinson earns rave reviews as well
78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 - 'Eddington' Photocall
Pedro Pascal rips Trump regime on Immiagration policies at Cannes: ‘F**k the people that try to make you scared’
Angela Bassett Seen Exiting 'The View' Studios
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

BØRNS on the Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount on Sunday, May 18th.

Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount
Photo Credit: Alec Hutson

American Authors on the Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount on Sunday, May 18th.

Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount
Photo Credit: Alec Hutson

MILCK on the Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount on Sunday, May 18th.

Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount
Photo Credit: Alec Hutson

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the ‘A Private Life (Vie Privèe)’ premiere during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'A Private Life (Vie Privèe)' Premiere
Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Naomi Campbell at the ‘Fuori’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025.

MMM 05192025
Male Model Monday: Steven Kelly, Owen Lindberg, Janis Danner, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Pillion' Photocall
Celeb Snaps: Alexander Skarsgård, Shia LaBeouf, Paul Mescal, Lucien Laviscount, and more
78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Fuori' Premiere
Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Bill Murray and Wes Anderson join Elvis Mitchell to talk The Phoenician Scheme at The Elvis Suite Cannes Film Festival 2025.

Bill Murray and Wes Anderson join Elvis Mitchell to talk The Phoenician Scheme at The Elvis Suite Cannes Film Festival 2025
Photo Credit: Rich Royal

The Prince and Princess of Wales stand at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London on May 20, 2025.

Royal Garden Party At Buckingham Palace
Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Jodie Foster attended the ‘A Private Life (Vie Privèe)’ premiere during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'A Private Life (Vie Privèe)' Premiere
Photo Credit: Aurore Marechal/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Jennifer Lopez was spotted heading out to a Broadway event honoring composer John Kander on May 19, 2025.

Jennifer Lopez heading to a Broadway event in New York City
Photo Credit: DAMEBK/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi
The 10 Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Natalie Portman, Tramell Tillman, Elaine Zhong Chuxi, and more
Theo James
Theo James, Joshua Uduma, Cooper Koch, Wonho, and more Insta Snaps
