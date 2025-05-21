Celeb Snaps: Jennifer Lopez, Jodie Foster, Prince William, Princess Catherine, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Eiza Gonzalez, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman at the World Premiere screening of Apple Original Films’ ‘Fountain of Youth’ at the American Museum of Natural History. ‘Fountain of Youth’ streams globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 23, 2025.
Actor Sam Richardson joins the fan-filled excitement at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 16, 2025. Photo Credit:
Musician Tom Morello is ready to celebrate all things fandom at Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 18, 2025.
Eva Longoria and Lauren Sanchez attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Gala Global Gift event on May 19, 2025.
Baptiste Giabiconi attends the 78th Cannes Film Festival – Gala Global Gift event on May 19, 2025.
Elizabeth Banks was seen at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on May 20, 2025.
Jessica Biel promotes ‘The Good Sister’ at ‘Good Morning America’ in Midtown, New York City on May 20, 2025.
Angela Bassett is seen exiting ‘The View’ Show in New York City on May 20, 2025.
BØRNS on the Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount on Sunday, May 18th.
American Authors on the Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount on Sunday, May 18th.
MILCK on the Sound Mind Live Music Festival For Mental Health stage at Brooklyn Paramount on Sunday, May 18th.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost attend the ‘A Private Life (Vie Privèe)’ premiere during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2025.
Naomi Campbell at the ‘Fuori’ premiere during the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2025.
Bill Murray and Wes Anderson join Elvis Mitchell to talk The Phoenician Scheme at The Elvis Suite Cannes Film Festival 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales stand at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London on May 20, 2025.
Jodie Foster attended the ‘A Private Life (Vie Privèe)’ premiere during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2025.
Jennifer Lopez was spotted heading out to a Broadway event honoring composer John Kander on May 19, 2025.
