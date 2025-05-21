Last week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the first bracket of six queens became three after a maxi challenge where they makeover female college basketball players into members of their drag families.

On the latest episode of “The Pit Stop”, season 8 runner-up Kim Chi joins Monét X Change to discuss the episode – from the competitive distribution of the MVQ badges to the free throw mini challenge (with some surprising performances) and the stunning transformations on the runway.

They also react to the three queens who move on to the semi-finals. Come for the recap and stay for Kim and Monét’s entertaining rapport.