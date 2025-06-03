Celebrity

Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has passed 1 billion streams on Spotify, achieving the ultimate Rickroll

Miu von Furstenberg
3 Min Read
Rick Astley Royal Variety Performance 2023
Photo Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images

Rick Astley, the British pop sensation whose catchy ’80s tune “Never Gonna Give You Up” found new life in the internet age, has officially joined Spotify‘s elite “Billions Club,” according to a June 2 announcement. The infectious synth-pop track from his 1987 debut album “Whenever You Need Somebody” has now surpassed one billion streams on the platform.

“I never could have imagined back in 1987 that ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ would still be going strong decades later,” Astley, 59, said in a statement. “Thanks to streaming platforms, a whole new generation has been able to discover music like mine. Reaching one billion streams is something I never dreamed of and to everyone who’s ever listened, thank you.”

Rick Astley Performa St Pryzm
Rick Astley performs live on stage with his band at Pryzm on February 9, 2024. Photo Credit: Sue Andrews/Cover Images

The track, crafted by powerhouse production team Stock Aitken Waterman, dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and has moved five million units to date.

The song experienced an unexpected second wind in the late 2000s when the “Rickrolling” meme took the internet by storm. This digital prank involves tricking someone into clicking a disguised link that leads to Astley’s music video. When the unsuspecting victim lands on the video instead of their intended destination, they’ve been officially “Rickrolled.”

Rick Astley Camp Bestival
Rick Astley on day 2 of Camp Bestival in Weston park in Shropshire, United Kingdom on August 16, 2024. Photo Credit: CelebrityPhotosUK/Cover Images

Thanks to this viral phenomenon, “Never Gonna Give You Up” racked up massive YouTube views (currently at 1.6 billion), became a staple at sports events, and even got a shoutout from The White House’s X account during Obama’s presidency.

“I don’t know how my career would have turned out without Rickrolling,” Astley reflected in his 2024 memoir “Never.” “But it would be stupid to say it hasn’t ultimately done me a lot of good.”

While “Never Gonna Give You Up” remains his signature hit, Astley’s catalog includes other bangers like “Together Forever,” “She Wants to Dance with Me,” “Cry for Help” and “It Would Take a Strong Man.” His latest album, 2023’s “Are We There Yet?,” peaked at No. 2 in his home country of the U.K.

YouTube video

