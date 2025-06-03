Celebrity

Joe Manganiello gets emotional remembering his late friend, Paul Reubens: ‘I was his biggest fan’

Joe Manganiello '17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute' In New York
Actor Joe Manganiello recently opened up about his cherished memories with the late Paul Reubens, his co-star from the 2016 comedy Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. In the film, Reubens embodied his iconic character Pee-wee Herman, while Manganiello played the mysterious motorcyclist.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about his latest venture, Deal or No Deal Island, Manganiello, known for his roles in Magic Mike and Nonnas, shared heartfelt memories of Reubens.

“I think about him all the time. I miss him a lot. He was like a family member, Manganiello said.” “He would come over for Thanksgiving, he would come over to the house all the time, or I’d go to his house. I just feel so privileged to have had the chance to work with him on that intimate of a level and to get to know him as a person. I was his biggest fan. I loved him. I’ll always miss him.”

Reubens served as one of Pee-wee’s Big Holiday screenwriters, and Manganiello revealed to the outlet that his character was specifically crafted by Reubens himself, making it particularly meaningful.

Manganiello fondly recalled Reubens’ down-to-earth nature despite his immense talent. He shared a touching anecdote from their first day of filming when he asked whether to address him as Paul or stay in character and call him Pee-wee.

With characteristic humility, Reubens requested to be called Paul. Even while donning the complete Pee-wee costume, he remained authentically himself, focusing on creating a supportive and comfortable environment for everyone involved.

Joe Manganiello shared his thoughts about Paul Reubens’ documentary

Paul Reubens passed away on July 30, 2023, after battling cancer. HBO Max recently released a documentary titled Pee-Wee as Himself. Discussing the film, Manganiello remarked:

“It’s a good time for it and I think it’s going to be really effective since it comes from his perspective. I think there’s a lot of confusion with people about what he was in trouble for and what he wasn’t in trouble for, and that narrative has gotten really muddy.”

He went on, “I think he was unfairly treated, and that deeply affected him emotionally. Being someone who felt things intensely, it pains me to reflect on what could have been if he hadn’t been forced into this self-imposed – or rather society-imposed – exile. The whole situation was just senseless.”

According to Joe Manganiello, Paul Reubens had a special talent for making birthdays memorable. Whenever he discovered someone’s birthday, he would dedicate the entire day to sending them thoughtful messages, personalized videos, and heartfelt cards.

His generosity extended even to people who had only briefly crossed paths with Joe – once Reubens got their contact information, they too would receive his signature enthusiastic birthday celebrations.

