Joe Manganiello gets emotional remembering his late friend, Paul Reubens: ‘I was his biggest fan’

Actor Joe Manganiello recently opened up about his cherished memories with the late Paul Reubens, his co-star from the 2016 comedy Pee-wee’s Big Holiday. In the film, Reubens embodied his iconic character Pee-wee Herman, while Manganiello played the mysterious motorcyclist.
During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about his latest venture, Deal or No Deal Island, Manganiello, known for his roles in Magic Mike and Nonnas, shared heartfelt memories of Reubens.
“I think about him all the time. I miss him a lot. He was like a family member, Manganiello said.” “He would come over for Thanksgiving, he would come over to the house all the time, or I’d go to his house. I just feel so privileged to have had the chance to work with him on that intimate of a level and to get to know him as a person. I was his biggest fan. I loved him. I’ll always miss him.”Embed from Getty Images
Reubens served as one of Pee-wee’s Big Holiday screenwriters, and Manganiello revealed to the outlet that his character was specifically crafted by Reubens himself, making it particularly meaningful.
Manganiello fondly recalled Reubens’ down-to-earth nature despite his immense talent. He shared a touching anecdote from their first day of filming when he asked whether to address him as Paul or stay in character and call him Pee-wee.
With characteristic humility, Reubens requested to be called Paul. Even while donning the complete Pee-wee costume, he remained authentically himself, focusing on creating a supportive and comfortable environment for everyone involved.
Joe Manganiello shared his thoughts about Paul Reubens’ documentary
Paul Reubens passed away on July 30, 2023, after battling cancer. HBO Max recently released a documentary titled Pee-Wee as Himself. Discussing the film, Manganiello remarked:
“It’s a good time for it and I think it’s going to be really effective since it comes from his perspective. I think there’s a lot of confusion with people about what he was in trouble for and what he wasn’t in trouble for, and that narrative has gotten really muddy.”
He went on, “I think he was unfairly treated, and that deeply affected him emotionally. Being someone who felt things intensely, it pains me to reflect on what could have been if he hadn’t been forced into this self-imposed – or rather society-imposed – exile. The whole situation was just senseless.”Embed from Getty Images
According to Joe Manganiello, Paul Reubens had a special talent for making birthdays memorable. Whenever he discovered someone’s birthday, he would dedicate the entire day to sending them thoughtful messages, personalized videos, and heartfelt cards.
His generosity extended even to people who had only briefly crossed paths with Joe – once Reubens got their contact information, they too would receive his signature enthusiastic birthday celebrations.
HOT DEALS
- Save $20 on the Roku Ultra 2024 – Ultimate Streaming Player – 4K Streaming Device [Amazon]
- Save 26% on the Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum in Silver/Nickel [Amazon]
- Save $50 on the onn 65” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart Television HDR [Walmart]
- Save 34% on the HP Stream 14″ HD BrightView Laptop, Intel Celeron N4120, 16GB RAM, 288GB Storage [Amazon]
- Save $30 on the Insta360 – Link 2 (Gimbal) – AI-Powered 4K webcam [Best Buy]
- Save $50 on Beats Solo 4 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones [Target]
- Save 13% on the Luxury Rider Chrishawn Pet Carrier with Removable Wheels and Telescopic Handle [Wayfair]
- Save $150 on the Marmot Women’s Teton 15° Sleeping Bag [Marmot]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.