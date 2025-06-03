Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Morgan Spector, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Snook, Dakota Johnson, more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Screening of 'I Don’t Understand You' at Regal Union Square Featuring: Morgan Spector Where: New York, New York, United States When: 02 Jun 2025 Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Leslie Bibb is seen at ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ in New York City on June 3, 2025.

Leslie Bibb At 'LIVE with Kelly and Mark'
Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

In celebration of Pride Month, queer alt-rocker Kalie Shorr (she/her) lit up the mainstage with a firebrand set at Outloud Festival this past weekend — backed by an all-female band and rocking a custom Shania Twain-inspired look by queer designer Maranda Nichols Persico.

Kalie Shorr
Photo Credit: Colby Jackson
Photo Credit: Colby Jackson

Jay Manuel at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Read

69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
Celeb Snaps: Darren Criss, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Sam Hunt, more
Male Model Monday 06022025
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Andrew Rannells at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Amanda Seyfried at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU Mag) brought the heat to Miami Swim Week with a high-energy VIP runway show that lit up the city! Held at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, the VIP Show welcomed hundreds of guests including celebrities, influencers, models, tastemakers, and media for an evening of fashion, beauty, and star power. Pictured: Stefan Benz

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine's VIP Show at Miami Swim Week
Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Supermodel’s Unlimited

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU Mag) brought the heat to Miami Swim Week with a high-energy VIP runway show that lit up the city! Held at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, the VIP Show welcomed hundreds of guests including celebrities, influencers, models, tastemakers, and media for an evening of fashion, beauty, and star power. Pictured: Full Circle Boys

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine's VIP Show at Miami Swim Week
Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Supermodel’s Unlimited

Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth enjoys Icelandic Glacial water at the the CLD Miami Swim Week Kickoff Event 2025 at National Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Read

Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more
Dylan Efron for Old Navy
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth enjoys Icelandic Glacial water at the the CLD Miami Swim Week Kickoff Event 2025
Photo Courtesy of Icelandic Glacial

Simone Biles at the ‘Simone Biles Rising’ season 1 ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on June 2, 2025.

Los Angeles Season 1 'Simone Biles Rising' FYC Event
Photo Credit: Collin Xavier/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Kristin Cavallari hosted “An Evening with Uncommon James” for her lifestyle brand in Nashville, TN on June 2nd.

Kristin Cavallari
Photo Credit: Slater Goodson

Kristin Cavallari was joined by Kaitlyn Bristowe & Kat Campbell as she hosted “An Evening with Uncommon James” for her lifestyle brand in Nashville, TN on June 2nd.

Kristin Cavallari
Photo Credit: Slater Goodson

Kristin Cavallari was joined by friends Justin Anderson & Austin Rhodes as she hosted “An Evening with Uncommon James” for her lifestyle brand in Nashville, TN on June 2nd.

Kristin Cavallari
Photo Credit: Slater Goodson

Dakota Johnson out and about on the press tour for her new movie ‘Materialists’ in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Read

New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more
Instahottie 05252025
Chris Meyer: Instagram Hottie Update
Dakota Johnson spotted out in New York City
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake performs in concert during the I-Days Milan Coca-Cola 2025 festival at the SNAI San Siro Hippodrome on June 2, 2025.

Justin Timberlake Performs At I-Days Milan Coca-Cola Event
Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Sarah Snook at the Theatre World Awards at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on June 2, 2025.

2025 Theatre World Awards
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Morgan Spector at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

New York Screening Of 'I Don’t Understand You'
Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

