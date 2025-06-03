Celeb Snaps: Morgan Spector, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Snook, Dakota Johnson, more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Leslie Bibb is seen at ‘LIVE with Kelly and Mark’ in New York City on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

In celebration of Pride Month, queer alt-rocker Kalie Shorr (she/her) lit up the mainstage with a firebrand set at Outloud Festival this past weekend — backed by an all-female band and rocking a custom Shania Twain-inspired look by queer designer Maranda Nichols Persico.

Photo Credit: Colby Jackson

Photo Credit: Colby Jackson

Jay Manuel at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Andrew Rannells at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Amanda Seyfried at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU Mag) brought the heat to Miami Swim Week with a high-energy VIP runway show that lit up the city! Held at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, the VIP Show welcomed hundreds of guests including celebrities, influencers, models, tastemakers, and media for an evening of fashion, beauty, and star power. Pictured: Stefan Benz

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Supermodel’s Unlimited

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine (SU Mag) brought the heat to Miami Swim Week with a high-energy VIP runway show that lit up the city! Held at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf, the VIP Show welcomed hundreds of guests including celebrities, influencers, models, tastemakers, and media for an evening of fashion, beauty, and star power. Pictured: Full Circle Boys

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Supermodel’s Unlimited

Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth enjoys Icelandic Glacial water at the the CLD Miami Swim Week Kickoff Event 2025 at National Hotel on May 30, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Photo Courtesy of Icelandic Glacial

Simone Biles at the ‘Simone Biles Rising’ season 1 ATAS (Academy of Television Arts and Sciences) Emmy FYC (For Your Consideration) event held at the Hollywood Athletic Club on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Collin Xavier/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Kristin Cavallari hosted “An Evening with Uncommon James” for her lifestyle brand in Nashville, TN on June 2nd.

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson

Kristin Cavallari was joined by Kaitlyn Bristowe & Kat Campbell as she hosted “An Evening with Uncommon James” for her lifestyle brand in Nashville, TN on June 2nd.

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson

Kristin Cavallari was joined by friends Justin Anderson & Austin Rhodes as she hosted “An Evening with Uncommon James” for her lifestyle brand in Nashville, TN on June 2nd.

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson

Dakota Johnson out and about on the press tour for her new movie ‘Materialists’ in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Justin Timberlake performs in concert during the I-Days Milan Coca-Cola 2025 festival at the SNAI San Siro Hippodrome on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Alessandro Bremec/IPA/INSTARimages

Sarah Snook at the Theatre World Awards at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Morgan Spector at the screening of ‘I Don’t Understand You’ at Regal Union Square in New York City on June 2, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages