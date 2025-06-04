Ellen Pompeo detained by TSA and visted by bomb squad over Erwhon sunflower seeds

Ellen Pompeo reveals she experienced a peculiar security incident at the airport when TSA officials summoned a bomb squad to examine her healthy snack choice.

The beloved Grey’s Anatomy actress shared details about the March carry-on situation in a recent chat with Travel+Leisure magazine.

“I had a bag of sunflower seeds, like organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, so they were probably the most expensive sunflower seeds money can buy,” Pompeo said about her purchase from the fancy Los Angeles store that she tried bringing aboard.

“They literally held me for an hour, and they brought the bomb squad in,” the 55-year-old star said.

Ellen Pompeo at the Women In Film 2018 Crystal + Lucy Awards, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Beverly Hills, CA 06-13-18. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“And I was like, what is happening? Is this a joke?” Pompeo told the publication.

The issue, she explained, likely stemmed from the container holding her protein-rich snack: “They said it was most likely a chemical on the packaging of these super expensive, fancy, organic, clean sunflower seeds.”

“My protein on the plane!” she exclaimed.

A TSA spokesperson didn’t respond to ITK’s request for comment.

Ellen Pompeo at the 41st Annual People’s Choice Awards held at the Nokia LA Live Theater in Los Angeles, CA. 7th January 2015. Photo credit: depositphotos.com

“I almost missed the flight,” Pompeo said, describing how she had to remain present during the bomb squad’s investigation.

“It was really like no one would ever believe this! I was texting my publicist saying, ‘I might not get on this plane, and you’re never gonna guess why.'”