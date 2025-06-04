Quick Drag: Coco Peru Tells All

On the latest episode of his “our Queer Life” series, Matt Cullen interviews drag legend Coco Peru in her lovely home.
She discusses how she got into drag, the origin of her hilarious shopping videos as well as the shade battle between she and Bianca Del Rio. She also shares a terrifying tale of a near-death experience and sheds a little light on her family life and so much more.
It’s a truly enlightened chat with a true icon who has always stayed true to herself and her influence cannot be ignored.
Coco Peru: Drag Drama, Bianca Del Rio, and How She Actually Died
