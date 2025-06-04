Quick Drag: Coco Peru Tells All

Coco Peru is a drag legend, storyteller, and activist who has been captivating audiences for over three decades with her razor-sharp wit, heartfelt monologues, and signature copper hair. From her breakout role in Trick to viral YouTube rants that are both hilarious and deeply human, Coco has carved out a unique place in queer culture. In this episode, she opens up about her journey, the evolution of drag, RuPaul's Drag Race, and what it means to stay true to yourself in a changing world.



Find Coco Peru:

Website: https://www.misscocoperu.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/misscocoperu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/misscocoperufans/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXYcD39LOuDVe62aFmyiwTQ



🤍 FOLLOW ME 🤍

► Instagram: http://instagram.com/mattcullen

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@queerdocumentary

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ourqueerlifewithmattcullen

► YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/matthewlcullen

► X: https://twitter.com/mattlcullen



Thank you for watching 'Our Queer Life' - my series that shines a light on the stories of people in our queer community that have walked a different walk of life than most of us. I have had the most amazing time meeting all of the different queer people on the show and I truly feel so lucky to have them in my life now.



If you’d like to support my channel, here is my PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/mattlcullen

Venmo: @MattLCullen



📢 BE ON THE SHOW:

ALWAYS looking for new stories, so if you are queer and have an interesting story/life event that you want to share, reach out to me! In the email, make sure to include where you are located, a paragraph or so about your story, and any social media links. Email me, here: matthewlcullen@gmail.com



✔﻿ E M A I L : matthewlcullen@gmail.com



❣️ PLEASE SUBSCRIBE:

https://www.youtube.com/user/MatthewLCullen?sub_confirmation=1

4.8K