Britney Spears and Balenciaga team up for a surprise collection

Slay, fashion icons. The pop music scene is buzzing with fresh releases from rising stars, but the original pop princess is here to remind everyone who paved the way. Britney Spears has joined forces with Balenciaga as their latest muse, creating exclusive merchandise and curating a special playlist for their Spring 2026 collection.

The collection features iconic Britney photos by Rankin and Steven Klein emblazoned across T-shirts, a statement flag, muscle tanks, and studded caps – perfect for Pride celebrations. Alongside the merch, Spears has curated a playlist featuring remixed versions of her classics “Gimme More” and “Oops… I Did It Again!” by BFRND (Demna‘s husband and creative collaborator), plus dance anthems from Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson.

“I have always loved fashion and was so honored and excited Balenciaga and Demna chose to collaborate with me on Demna’s last collection with the House,” says Spears via press release. “I hope my fans love it as much as I do! These are some of my favorite images from such an amazing time in my career and life, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.” Fashion enthusiasts will spot references to Demna’s Balenciaga legacy, from the signature red off-shoulder bomber from his debut show to the layered anoraks from Winter 2018.

The BFRND remixes are now streaming on BRITNEY4EVER (BFRND Remixes) – perfect for your daily power walks. The Britney x Balenciaga merchandise collection, joining previous collaborations with Isabelle Huppert and Nicole Kidman, is available for preorder at balenciaga.com. Orders will ship in July, letting fans proudly display their Britney spirit all summer long.

