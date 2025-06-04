Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Hugh Jackman signs for fans outside the Minetta Lane Theatre on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Sydney Sweeney is seen at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on June 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Bryce Dallas Howard at the world premiere of ‘Deep Cover’ at the SXSW London screen festival, in the Barbican Centre, central London on June 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Orlando Bloom at the world premiere of ‘Deep Cover’ at the SXSW London screen festival, in the Barbican Centre, central London on June 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Zoe Saldana at ‘The View’ to talk about new movie ‘Elio’ in New York on June 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro celebrates the end of his Cosa Nuestra U.S. Tour and new Buchanan’s Whisky Partnership in Miami alongside friends.

Photo Credit: World Red Eye / Buchanan’s Whisky

Gerard Butler at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Mason Thames at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Norman Reedus at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Benjamin Bratt outside of the New York screening and Q&A of ‘Andor’ on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Diego Luna outside of the New York screening and Q&A of ‘Andor’ on June 3, 2025.

Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the ’28 Years Later’ Photocall at Publicis Champs Elysees in Paris, France on June 4, 2025.

Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages