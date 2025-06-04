Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Hugh Jackman signs for fans outside the Minetta Lane Theatre on June 3, 2025.
Sydney Sweeney is seen at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on June 4, 2025.
Bryce Dallas Howard at the world premiere of ‘Deep Cover’ at the SXSW London screen festival, in the Barbican Centre, central London on June 4, 2025.
Orlando Bloom at the world premiere of ‘Deep Cover’ at the SXSW London screen festival, in the Barbican Centre, central London on June 4, 2025.
Zoe Saldana at ‘The View’ to talk about new movie ‘Elio’ in New York on June 4, 2025.
Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro celebrates the end of his Cosa Nuestra U.S. Tour and new Buchanan’s Whisky Partnership in Miami alongside friends.
Gerard Butler at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.
Mason Thames at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.
Norman Reedus at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 3, 2025.
Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 3, 2025.
Benjamin Bratt outside of the New York screening and Q&A of ‘Andor’ on June 3, 2025.
Diego Luna outside of the New York screening and Q&A of ‘Andor’ on June 3, 2025.
Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the ’28 Years Later’ Photocall at Publicis Champs Elysees in Paris, France on June 4, 2025.
