Celeb Snaps: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Diego, Luna, Keanu Reeves, and more

Plus photos featuring Orlando Bloom, Sydney Sweeney, Gerard Butler, Norman Reedus, Keanu Reeves, Tayme Thapthimthong, Benjamin Bratt, Diego Luna, and more!

Michael Prieve
3 Min Read
Paris Photocall For '28 Years Later'
Cast attend the '28 Years Later' Photocall at Publicis Champs Elysees in Paris, France Featuring: Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson When: 04 Jun 2025 Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages **NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Hugh Jackman signs for fans outside the Minetta Lane Theatre on June 3, 2025.

Hugh Jackman Signs for Fans at Play Exit
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Sydney Sweeney is seen at ‘Good Morning America’ in New York City on June 4, 2025.

Sydney Sweeney At 'Good Morning America'
Photo Credit: Jason Howard/BauerGriffin/INSTARimages

Bryce Dallas Howard at the world premiere of ‘Deep Cover’ at the SXSW London screen festival, in the Barbican Centre, central London on June 4, 2025.

New York Screening Of 'I Don't Understand You'
Celeb Snaps: Morgan Spector, Justin Timberlake, Sarah Snook, Dakota Johnson, more
69th Annual Drama Desk Awards-Press Room
Celeb Snaps: Darren Criss, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Sam Hunt, more
SXSW London Screen Festival - ‘Deep Cover’ World Premiere
Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Orlando Bloom at the world premiere of ‘Deep Cover’ at the SXSW London screen festival, in the Barbican Centre, central London on June 4, 2025.

SXSW London Screen Festival - ‘Deep Cover’ World Premiere
Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Zoe Saldana at ‘The View’ to talk about new movie ‘Elio’ in New York on June 4, 2025.

Zoe Saldana At 'The View'
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Global Superstar Rauw Alejandro celebrates the end of his Cosa Nuestra U.S. Tour and new Buchanan’s Whisky Partnership in Miami alongside friends.

Rauw Alejandro
Photo Credit: World Red Eye / Buchanan’s Whisky

Gerard Butler at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.

London photocall of 'How to Train Your Dragon'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Mason Thames at the London photocall of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ at Frameless on June 3, 2025.

Male Model Monday 06022025
Male Model Monday: Tyler James, Chad White, Chand Smith, and more
Comic Con Experience Mexico 2025 - 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Presentation
Celeb Snaps: Jonathan Bailey, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Jenny Ortega, more
London photocall of 'How to Train Your Dragon'
Photo Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages

Norman Reedus at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 3, 2025.

Los Angeles special screening of 'Ballerina'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves at the Los Angeles special screening of ‘Ballerina’ on June 3, 2025.

Los Angeles special screening of 'Ballerina'
Photo Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images

Benjamin Bratt outside of the New York screening and Q&A of ‘Andor’ on June 3, 2025.

New York screening and Q&A of 'Andor'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Diego Luna outside of the New York screening and Q&A of ‘Andor’ on June 3, 2025.

New York screening and Q&A of 'Andor'
Photo Credit: Darla Khazei/INSTARimages

Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the ’28 Years Later’ Photocall at Publicis Champs Elysees in Paris, France on June 4, 2025.

Dylan Efron for Old Navy
Dylan Efron, Damiano David, Jonathan Bennett, Brant Daugherty, and more Insta Snaps
New York premiere of 'The Phoenician Scheme' - After Party
Celeb Snaps: Marcello Hernandez, Benicio Del Toro, Garrett Hedlund, Timothy Olyphant, more
Paris Photocall For '28 Years Later'
Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

