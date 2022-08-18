The Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is pretty much perfect

Any side-sleepers out there? Well, if you find sleeping on a traditional pillow doesn’t provide you with a satisfactory night’s sleep, then you must check out the ELI & ELM Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow.

The Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow is a unique u-shaped pillow that curves perfectly around your neck and shoulders for ideal comfort and support.

The pillow cover is made with a soft and breathable blend of organic cotton, polyester, and spandex, allowing you to enjoy breathable comfort. The flexibility of the spandex allows the pillow to comfortably conform to your shape, making for a very comfortable feel.

What’s inside the pillow? The fill is a unique blend of natural latex noodles and polyester fill. While the pillow is moldable to your shape, it retains its shape nicely, giving your head and neck support throughout the night. Plus, the pillow fill is adjustable, so you can adjust the fill to thin out or thicken any area to your liking.

This pillow’s breathability helps keep you comfortably cool as you sleep. The airflow provides an escape for the trapped heat. This allows for the pillow to breathe and remain at a more neutral temperature.

The combination of me being able to adjust the pillow to how I wanted it, as well as the breathability factor, has resulted in some very, very good night’s sleep. Also, while the pillow is ideal for side-sleepers, I found it extremely comfortable while sleeping on my back as well.

If for some reason the Eli & Elm Cotton Side-Sleeper Pillow doesn’t work for you, the company has a 45-day money-back guarantee. Buy yours today at the Eli & Elm website or on Amazon.

THE LATEST ON SL