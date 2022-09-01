Enjoy an amazing night’s rest with the Honeydew Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow

If you don’t have the right pillow, you’re not going to get a restful night’s sleep. For those of you who sleep on your side or back, finding that perfect pillow is not easy.

Well, the Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow from Honeydew allows you to create the perfect pillow for your needs. The side sleeper pillow has a zipper at the top, which allows you to adjust the fill so you can make it the right height for your body. The filling of this pillow is quite soft, and yet, it’s still supportive.

Photo via Honeydew

According to Honeydew, the foam in their pillow is 100% CertiPUR-US certified and made without formaldehyde or heavy metals. The foam is copper-infused with natural antibacterial properties, which allows the pillow to keep fresh every night.

Photo via Honeydew

The curved bottom of the pillow supports my neck and shoulders when I’m sleeping. Honeydew also makes its pillows with a ribbon that encircles the entire pillow, which helps it maintain its structure.

Honeydew pillows are made by hand in California. I love supporting USA-based businesses! They even offer a risk-free 60-day trial, so if you decide the pillow isn’t right for you within 60 days, you can return it with free return shipping!

Photo via Honeydew

Get yours today from the Honeydew website or via Amazon.

THE LATEST ON SL