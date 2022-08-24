Public Rec All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men – Say hello to your new work pant

Are you looking to wear some of the most comfortable pants on the planet to work? The Public Rec All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men is here to bring comfort to the office with this stand-out offering from the athleisure brand.

The All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men ($128 USD) is a more formal take on their best-seller “All Day Every Day Pant.” The pants feature belt loops, a zipper fly, and five pockets for a polished and comfortable look that you can wear to the office.

Photo Courtesy of Public Rec

The pants feature a bonded waistband with elastic side seams for a flexible fit (if you plan on indulging at lunch). Plus, their generous fit gives glutes and thighs room to breathe, and a tapered ankle gives the pant a more “professional” look.

Photo Courtesy of Public Rec

The pants come in six colors: Black, Khaki, Stone Grey, Dark Olive, Fog, and Navy, so you have many options to work with as they become staples in your wardrobe.

Made of 88% Nylon & 12% Spandex, the All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men are some of the most comfortable pants that I have ever worn. The pants move with you but don’t lose their shape, which is key when wearing them to the office.

Photo Courtesy of Public Rec

You can buy the All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men here, on the Public Rec website.

Photo Courtesy of Public Rec

