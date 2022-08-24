Public Rec All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men – Say hello to your new work pant

Are you looking to wear some of the most comfortable pants on the planet to work? The Public Rec All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men is here to bring comfort to the office with this stand-out offering from the athleisure brand.
The All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men ($128 USD) is a more formal take on their best-seller “All Day Every Day Pant.” The pants feature belt loops, a zipper fly, and five pockets for a polished and comfortable look that you can wear to the office.
The pants feature a bonded waistband with elastic side seams for a flexible fit (if you plan on indulging at lunch). Plus, their generous fit gives glutes and thighs room to breathe, and a tapered ankle gives the pant a more “professional” look.
The pants come in six colors: Black, Khaki, Stone Grey, Dark Olive, Fog, and Navy, so you have many options to work with as they become staples in your wardrobe.
Made of 88% Nylon & 12% Spandex, the All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men are some of the most comfortable pants that I have ever worn. The pants move with you but don’t lose their shape, which is key when wearing them to the office.
You can buy the All Day Every Day 5-Pocket Pant For Men here, on the Public Rec website.