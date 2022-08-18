Peter Mairhofer: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Peter Mairhofer.

Socialite Life readers should be familiar with model Peter Mairhofer by now, as we have featured Peter as an Instahottie not once but twice.

Peter is repped by Soul Artist Management, and I Love Models Management. The Austrian model was featured on Austria’s Next Top Model cycle 8.

He has been featured in editorials in magazines like Adon, Kaltblut and Volant. He collaborated with the SHEYN brand to create a line of rings called PETER.

Follow Peter Mairhofer on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: February 5, 1997

Birthplace: Austria

Height: 6’1″

Waist: 30″

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown/Green

Enjoy these photos of Peter Mairhofer

