Celebrity

Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pasqual, Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart, Harris Dickinson, and more

Michael Prieve
4 Min Read
78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.

Anna Delvey and author Luke Goebel arrive outside Chief NY Headquarters on May 16, 2025.

Anna Delvey And Author Luke Goebel Arrive At Chief NY Headquarters
Photo Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com

Tom Francis arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.

91st Annual Drama League Awards - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Jinkx Monsoon arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.

Read

Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage, Nicole Kidman, Cassie Ventura, and more
Paul Mescal, Julia Garner, Jeff Goldblum, and more celebs turned out for the Gucci Cruise 2026 fashion show
Meet Instagram Hottie Oliver Jacobs
91st Annual Drama League Awards - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Tommy Dorfman arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.

91st Annual Drama League Awards - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Nick Jonas arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.

91st Annual Drama League Awards - Outside Arrivals
Photo Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Sean Penn attends the ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Bono and The Edge attend the ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Manuele Mangiarotti/IPA/INSTARimages

Halle Berry attends the Chopard during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Gala
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Angelina Jolie attends the Chopard during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Gala
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Jeremy Strong attends the Chopard during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Gala
Photo Credit: Simone Comi/IPA/INSTARimages

Natalie Portman at the Arco photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'Arco' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Joel Edgerton at the ‘The Plague’ photocall during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Plague' Photocall
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Harris Dickinson at the ‘Urchin’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival – ‘Urchin’ Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Kristen Stewart attends The Chronology Of Water photocall on day 4 of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - 'The Chronology Of Water' Photocall
Photo Credit: Alberto Terenghi/IPA/INSTARimages

Kristen Stewart and wife Dylan Meyer leave the photocall of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival 2025 – Day 4 – Celebrity Sightings
Photo Credit: Lionel Guericolas/Starface Photo/Cover Images

Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ Premiere
Photo Credit: IPA/INSTARimages

Natalie Portman at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Lux Pascal at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Angelina Jolie at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images

Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler attend the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages

Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone attend the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.

78th Cannes Film Festival - ‘Eddington’ Premiere
Photo Credit: Jerome Domine/Abaca Press/INSTARimages

LINK LOVE

Tokyo Premiere Of 'Mission: Impossible 8 - The Final Reckoning'Jude LawAmanda Bynes
Even “Sources” Don’t Believe That Tom Cruise & Ana De Armas Are Really Dating (Celebitchy)OMG, He’s Naked: Jude Law Goes Full-Frontal and Rear in “Eden” (omg blog)“SNL” Star Taran Killam Credits Amanda Bynes for Helping His Career (Pajiba)
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 14, 2025
Charlize Theron Wears a Blouse (Go Fug Yourself)Alison Arngrim, Prairie Homo Companion — a Review of Nasty Nellie Olesen’s Delicious Confessions of a Prairie Bitch (Boy Culture)Oh, (Luis) Fernando (Kenneth in the 212)

HOT DEALS

Stanley Quencer
  • Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler! Many colors to choose from.. [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
  • Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz! 10 speed settings allow for precise blending and mixing. [Amazon]
  • Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! Max speed 15.5mph, Throttle mode: 13.6Mi; Pedal assist mode: 20.5Mi. 36V/7.5A battery,dual disc braking, It can be folded in 3 seconds! [Walmart]
  • Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for blackheads, enlarged pores, wrinkles & fine lines. [Amazon]
  • Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge. [Samsung]
  • Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter! The double-sided cool design is soft and breathable for all-season cooling comforter. [Target]
  • Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! An oxford with the sole of a running shoe: Cole Haan’s Grand Remix Oxford, a hybrid that combines a traditional stitched leather upper with a thick-but-lightweight FlowerFoam™ midsole. [Macy’s ]
  • Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV. TCL S5 S-Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView 360 metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home. [Target]

Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.

TRENDING ON SL

Curran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta SnapsCurran Walters, Colton Underwood, Trace Lehnhoff, and more Insta Snaps
Cesar Daniel: Male Model Spotlight UpdateCesar Daniel: Male Model Spotlight Update
Orville Peck, Ishaan Khatter, Calvin Harris, and more Insta SnapsOrville Peck, Ishaan Khatter, Calvin Harris, and more Insta Snaps

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Los Angeles premiere of 'Overcompensating' Celeb Snaps: Kaia Gerber, Lukas Gage, Nicole Kidman, Cassie Ventura, and more

READ MORE