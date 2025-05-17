Celeb Snaps: Pedro Pasqual, Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Kristen Stewart, Harris Dickinson, and more

Here are the latest celebrity sighting photos — from paparazzi shots of a celebrity shopping to a star walking on the red carpet to a celebrity on stage at an award show.
Anna Delvey and author Luke Goebel arrive outside Chief NY Headquarters on May 16, 2025.
Tom Francis arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.
Jinkx Monsoon arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.
Tommy Dorfman arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.
Nick Jonas arriving at the 91st Annual Drama League Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16, 2025.
Sean Penn attends the ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival.
Bono and The Edge attend the ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Halle Berry attends the Chopard during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Angelina Jolie attends the Chopard during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Jeremy Strong attends the Chopard during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Natalie Portman at the Arco photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Joel Edgerton at the ‘The Plague’ photocall during 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Harris Dickinson at the ‘Urchin’ photocall during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025.
Kristen Stewart attends The Chronology Of Water photocall on day 4 of the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Kristen Stewart and wife Dylan Meyer leave the photocall of ‘The Chronology Of Water’ during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Kristen Stewart attends the ‘Bono: Stories of Surrender’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Natalie Portman at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Lux Pascal at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Angelina Jolie at the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and Austin Butler attend the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone attend the ‘Eddington’ red carpet premiere during the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2025.
LINK LOVE
HOT DEALS
- Save $10 on the Stanley 40 oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler! Many colors to choose from.. [Dick’s Sporting Goods]
- Save 21% on the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz! 10 speed settings allow for precise blending and mixing. [Amazon]
- Save $189 on the DYU 14″ Folding Electric Bike! Max speed 15.5mph, Throttle mode: 13.6Mi; Pedal assist mode: 20.5Mi. 36V/7.5A battery,dual disc braking, It can be folded in 3 seconds! [Walmart]
- Now 20% off! Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for blackheads, enlarged pores, wrinkles & fine lines. [Amazon]
- Save $120 on an unlocked Galaxy S25 Edge. [Samsung]
- Save 50% on the Bedsure Lightweight Two-Side Cooling Comforter! The double-sided cool design is soft and breathable for all-season cooling comforter. [Target]
- Save 25% on the Cole Haan Men’s Grand Remix Oxford Dress Shoe! An oxford with the sole of a running shoe: Cole Haan’s Grand Remix Oxford, a hybrid that combines a traditional stitched leather upper with a thick-but-lightweight FlowerFoam™ midsole. [Macy’s ]
- Save $100 on the TCL Class S5-Series 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV. TCL S5 S-Class Smart TVs offer stunning 4K HDR picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, all wrapped together in an elegant edge-to-edge FullView 360 metal bezel-less design blending seamlessly into any home. [Target]
Like most websites, Socialite Life uses affiliate links where available, which means we earn a little commission if you click through and buy something. Also, as Amazon Influencers, we earn from qualifying purchases. Savings shown are those from the date and time of this article’s publication.