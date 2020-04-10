A Giant Hug, Baby Orangutans, How to Make a Face Mask in 15 Seconds and More!

Socialite Life
Baby and Dog Hug
5

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Hugs are the best.

Long hair, don’t care!

Wait for it. Wait for it.

This dog has got game!

OMG!

We stan for “I Want It That Way!”

Carole did it.

But, mud puddles are fun!

The more you know.

