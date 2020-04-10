A Giant Hug, Baby Orangutans, How to Make a Face Mask in 15 Seconds and More!

With all that is going on in the world right now in terms of COVID-19 aka coronavirus, from “stay at home” to quarantine to lockdown to social distancing, laughter and a smile is what we all could use.

So until there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, every Friday we will be doing a little round-up of fun photos, videos and social media posts in what we’re calling “Feel Good Friday!”

You may have seen some of these already, and if you have, they’re definitely worth a second look and will hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Hugs are the best.

This is the best thing you'll see today 💕💕



pic.twitter.com/wcj1YIRw0U — Akki (@akkitwts) April 3, 2020

Long hair, don’t care!

This was a private video message to my friend during which Streisand invaded my spirit and started singing an impromptu ballad about how long my hair is getting. I’m going mad very slowly. 😬#QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/zwN49FUUYd — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) April 5, 2020

Wait for it. Wait for it.

Some sports are slower. More about the strategy. pic.twitter.com/JMBaGJ1tSd — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) April 9, 2020

This dog has got game!

I can play too! pic.twitter.com/mJNInBJ8Bi — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) April 8, 2020

OMG!

Few things more adorable than orphaned baby Orangutans in a wheel barrow school bus on the way to jungle school where they learn how to be Orangutans



Non-human primates can contract coronavirus and it could wipe out entire populations…I pray these angels remain safe & healthy pic.twitter.com/Z2OrjUsm26 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2020

We stan for “I Want It That Way!”

Carole did it.

But, mud puddles are fun!

'Peanut, get out of that mud puddle.' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3oGeGrS3k — Southern Sister Resister (@ResisterSis20) April 6, 2020

The more you know.

